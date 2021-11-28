NorCal prep football finals: Folsom plays national power De La Salle

Folsom High School’s football season took a jolt Oct. 8. That’s when De La Salle of Concord delivered a 31-10 knockout of the Bulldogs in a much-hyped game to stall Folsom’s 6-0 start. There were rumblings afterward that it’s a shame the teams couldn’t face off again.

The Bulldogs were staggered that night, but righted themselves after suffering three losses down the stretch of the regular season to storm to a 3-0 showing in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs. In beating Rocklin 20-3 Friday, Folsom won its eighth section crown since 2010 and 10th overall.

Now it’s De La Salle again. This time it’ll be for the Northern California Division I-AA championship in Contra Costa County at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a shot to advance to the CIF State finals.

Beating De La Salle will be a tall order. De La Salle has beaten Folsom in the five meetings between the powerhouse programs, all since 2012. That includes the since-dropped NorCal Open finals in 2012 and 2013.

“We’re a better team than we were when we played De La Salle last time,” said Folsom quarterback Tyler Tremain. He can speak of the hurt of playing DLS. He was knocked out of that game and missed time with a sore nonthrowing shoulder.

He has settled back in during the playoffs, as has his team.

In all, seven Sac-Joaquin Section teams reached a NorCal final, and Sutter High near Yuba City is also in. Sutter is a member of the Northern Section and will join the Sac-Joaquin Section next fall.

CIF Northern California Regional Championships

Friday games are 7:30 p.m.

Saturday games are 6 p.m.

Division I-AA

Folsom at De La Salle, Friday

Division I-A

Pittsburg vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, Saturday

Division 2-AA

Bullard at Central Catholic, Friday

Division 2-A

Manteca at Wilcox, Saturday

Division 3-AA

Vanden at Windsor, Friday

Division 3-A

Campolindo at McClymonds, Saturday

Division 4-AA

Escalon vs. Marin Catholic, Friday

Division 4-A

Chico vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral, Saturday

Division 5-AA

Sutter vs. San Marin, Friday

Story continues

Division 5-A

University Prep at Sacred Heart Prep, Saturday

Division 6-AA St. Vincent at Argonaut, Friday

Division 6-A

Aragon at Salesian, Saturday

Division 7-AA

Le Grand at Fall Rier, Saturday

Division 7-A

Taft at Balboa, Saturday

Tickets: https://gofan.co/app/school/CIF