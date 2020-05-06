Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO , May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX and NYSE: OSB) announced results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. All of the nine nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2020 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The proxies received by management were as follows:



Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Name # % # % Jack Cockwell 61,490,886 90.46 6,481,916 9.54 Paul Gagné 67,543,313 99.37 429,489 0.63 Peter Gordon 61,374,296 90.29 6,598,506 9.71 Paul Houston 65,191,313 95.91 2,781,489 4.09 Marian Lawson 67,704,103 99.60 268,699 0.40 Colleen McMorrow 67,802,993 99.75 169,809 0.25 Denise Nemchev 67,649,144 99.52 323,658 0.48 Lori Pearson 61,960,846 91.16 6,011,956 8.84 Peter Wijnbergen 65,679,568 96.63 2,293,234 3.37

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $1.9 billion and employs approximately 2,400 people at 17 plant locations in the United States , Canada and Europe . Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".

