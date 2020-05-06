Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors

CNW Group

TORONTO , May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX and NYSE: OSB) announced results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.  All of the nine nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2020 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation.  The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.  The proxies received by management were as follows:


Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Name

#

%

#

%

Jack Cockwell

61,490,886

90.46

6,481,916

9.54

Paul Gagné

67,543,313

99.37

429,489

0.63

Peter Gordon

61,374,296

90.29

6,598,506

9.71

Paul Houston

65,191,313

95.91

2,781,489

4.09

Marian Lawson

67,704,103

99.60

268,699

0.40

Colleen McMorrow

67,802,993

99.75

169,809

0.25

Denise Nemchev

67,649,144

99.52

323,658

0.48

Lori Pearson

61,960,846

91.16

6,011,956

8.84

Peter Wijnbergen

65,679,568

96.63

2,293,234

3.37

Norbord Profile

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $1.9 billion and employs approximately 2,400 people at 17 plant locations in the United States , Canada and Europe . Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norbord-inc-announces-election-of-board-of-directors-301054311.html

SOURCE Norbord Inc.


Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/06/c0288.html

What to Read Next

Back