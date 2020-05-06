Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors
TORONTO , May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Norbord Inc. (TSX and NYSE: OSB) announced results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. All of the nine nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2020 proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected by acclamation. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The proxies received by management were as follows:
Votes in Favour
Votes Withheld
Name
#
%
#
%
Jack Cockwell
61,490,886
90.46
6,481,916
9.54
Paul Gagné
67,543,313
99.37
429,489
0.63
Peter Gordon
61,374,296
90.29
6,598,506
9.71
Paul Houston
65,191,313
95.91
2,781,489
4.09
Marian Lawson
67,704,103
99.60
268,699
0.40
Colleen McMorrow
67,802,993
99.75
169,809
0.25
Denise Nemchev
67,649,144
99.52
323,658
0.48
Lori Pearson
61,960,846
91.16
6,011,956
8.84
Peter Wijnbergen
65,679,568
96.63
2,293,234
3.37
Norbord Profile
Norbord Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of wood-based panels and the world's largest producer of oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to OSB, Norbord manufactures particleboard, medium density fibreboard and related value-added products. Norbord has assets of approximately $1.9 billion and employs approximately 2,400 people at 17 plant locations in the United States , Canada and Europe . Norbord is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OSB".
