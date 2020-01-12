Norbert Riberolle beats Mani for French cyclo-cross title
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza pro Cx
0:44:32
2
Caroline Mani (Fra)
0:00:10
3
Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam
0:00:37
4
Marlène Petit (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc
0:01:00
5
Camille Devi (Fra)
0:01:12
6
Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)
0:01:23
7
Léa Curinier (Fra)
0:01:25
8
Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc
9
Laura Porhel (Fra)
0:02:11
10
Audrey Menut (Fra)
0:02:24
11
Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Team Chazal - Canyon - 3g Immo
0:03:07
12
Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
0:03:14
13
Coralie Houdin (Fra)
0:03:37
14
Viviane Rognant (Fra)
0:03:42
15
Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
16
Amelie Laquebe (Fra)
0:04:05
17
Cyriane Muller (Fra)
0:04:56
18
Audrey Weingarten (Fra)
0:05:22
19
Maurane Garbellotto (Fra)
20
camille Pottier (Fra)
0:05:46
21
Emilie Jamme (Fra)
0:06:00
22
Séverine Corret (Fra)
0:06:12
23
Pauline Melaye (Fra)
0:06:24
24
Emma Roger (Fra)
0:06:31
25
Julie Rollee (Fra)
0:08:59
26
Ophelie David (Fra)
0:10:33
27
Justine Le Bras (Fra)