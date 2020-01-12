Norbert Riberolle beats Mani for French cyclo-cross title

#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza pro Cx

0:44:32

2

Caroline Mani (Fra)

0:00:10

3

Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam

0:00:37

4

Marlène Petit (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc

0:01:00

5

Camille Devi (Fra)

0:01:12

6

Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)

0:01:23

7

Léa Curinier (Fra)

0:01:25

8

Marine Strappazzon (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc

9

Laura Porhel (Fra)

0:02:11

10

Audrey Menut (Fra)

0:02:24

11

Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Team Chazal - Canyon - 3g Immo

0:03:07

12

Pauline Delhaye (Fra)

0:03:14

13

Coralie Houdin (Fra)

0:03:37

14

Viviane Rognant (Fra)

0:03:42

15

Anaïs Morichon (Fra)

16

Amelie Laquebe (Fra)

0:04:05

17

Cyriane Muller (Fra)

0:04:56

18

Audrey Weingarten (Fra)

0:05:22

19

Maurane Garbellotto (Fra)

20

camille Pottier (Fra)

0:05:46

21

Emilie Jamme (Fra)

0:06:00

22

Séverine Corret (Fra)

0:06:12

23

Pauline Melaye (Fra)

0:06:24

24

Emma Roger (Fra)

0:06:31

25

Julie Rollee (Fra)

0:08:59

26

Ophelie David (Fra)

0:10:33

27

Justine Le Bras (Fra)

