Nora Quoirin inquest finds Brit schoolgirl who died in jungle wasn't kidnapped

Malaysian police have claimed that Nora Quoirin wasn't kidnapped and instead wandered off alone when she vanished from a jungle resort while on holiday with her family.

The 15-year-old French Irish girl's naked body was found in the Malaysian jungle about 2km from the Dusun resort where she was staying 10 days after she went missing following an extensive search of the area.

On Monday, a Malaysian court opened an inquest into the death and heard from Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop, who has always insisted that Nora, who had special needs, climbed out of a window.

Haanim Ahmed Bamadhaj, the resort's owner, said the latch of the window the teenager is believed to have climbed out of was broken, and there was no CCTV at the site.

The inquest, at Seremban Coroner's Court, was shown two windows from the bungalow, one of which had a broken latch.

At the inquest, Mat Yusop said he inspected the family's bungalow and saw nothing suspicious, according to the Mirror.

There were no signs a crime had occurred, he told the hearing, adding: "There was no indication the victim was kidnapped.

"We did not receive any telephone calls - usually in this kind of case we will get a call to say the victim has been kidnapped and is in the hands of certain people, and they would demand a ransom.

"I believe the missing person actually climbed out of the window."

A preliminary post mortem result found that Nora had died of intestinal bleeding, possibility caused by hunger or stress, two or three days before her body was discovered.

Malaysian authorities said there was no sign of foul play, although her parents Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin suspect there was a criminal element to her death and said her condition meant she was not independent and had difficulty walking.

The Quoirins, who have lived in London for twenty years, are due to give evidence via video-link, have previously said their daughter would not have wandered off alone and was abducted.

However, police in Malaysia said they found no evidence of abduction or kidnapping.

Mohamad Mat Yusop also said the post-mortem found no evidence Nora had been abducted or raped.

He said at the time: “For the time being, there is no element of abduction or kidnapping.”

“The cause of death was upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to duodenal ulcer, complicated with perforation... it could be due to a lack of food for a long period of time and due to prolonged stress,” he added.

Ms Quoirin said in an interview with Ireland’s state broadcaster RTE last year that it would have been “impossible physically mentally to imagine that she could have got any distance at all”.

“For us something very complex happened,” she added.

