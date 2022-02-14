Nope trailer: Jordan Peele fans think title is acronym that gives away movie’s plot

Jordan Peele has dropped the first trailer for his new horror film – and his fans think they’ve worked our a crucial clue.

Peele, director fo Get Out and Us, will unveil his next movie in July. However, after watching the trailer, it’s still unclear exactly what it’s about.

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star in the film as ranchers whose lives are turned upside down with the arrival of what looks like a giant UFO.

This has led those who have watched the trailer to theorise that the film’s title hints at the film’s plot, and that “Nope” could actually be an acronym standing for: “Not Of Planet Earth.”

After spotting this online, one viewer wrote: “This makes so much sense now.”

The trailer for Nope arrived online on Sunday (13 February), but will receive its TV debut during Super Bowl 2022.

Find some reactions below.

Now this, is the eye of the truth. I think NOPE is the acryonym for Not Our Planet Earth. pic.twitter.com/Sjrrb7PmSH — Oemardanoes (@zerothenforcer) February 13, 2022

I saw someone says nope is acronym for “not of planet earth” and it makes so much sense now https://t.co/lzl0Bup36e — Atharv (@Spidernerd616) February 13, 2022

saw someone say “nope: not of planet earth” now i can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/BT3QzdkoeX — dani (@mikewqters) February 8, 2022

Nope, which also stars Steven Yeun, will be released in July.