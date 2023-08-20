Nope, nope, nope. Family of 10 rattlesnakes found lurking outside Arizona home

A family of nine baby rattlesnakes and an adult rattlesnake were found in a brick garden area just outside a Tucson area home, Arizona firefighters reported.

Firefighters called to assist removed and relocated the snakes along with a nonvenomous bullsnake, the Golder Ranch Fire District reported on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

A photo with the post shows a bucket of snakes. A second photo shows firefighters searching the brick garden area for more of the serpents.

Tucson is about 110 miles southeast of Phoenix.

What to know about snakes

Venomous snakes bite more than 7,000 people each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“About 5 of those people die,” the CDC said. “The number of deaths would be much higher if people did not seek medical care.”

Rattlesnakes, copperheads, cottonmouths and coral snakes are all venomous snakes that live in the U.S.

If you see a snake, back away slowly and don’t touch it. Here’s what the CDC says you should do if a snake bites you:

Try to remember the color and shape of the snake. It could help with treating the bite.

Stay calm and still to slow down the spread of venom.

Seek medical care as soon as possible.

Apply first aid if you can’t get to the hospital quickly.

Wash the wound with warm, soapy water.

Cover the bite with a clean cloth or dressing.

Don’t slash the wound with a knife or try to suck out venom.

Don’t apply ice to the wound.

