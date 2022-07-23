How Nope director Jordan Peele changed the face of the horror genre

·7 min read
How Nope director Jordan Peele changed the face of the horror genre

Jordan Peele's career as one of North America's most acclaimed horror filmmakers began only five years ago. Yet the director's influence is felt deeply across the landscape of a once-marginalized genre: a legacy further cemented by the arrival of his third film, Nope, to theatres on Friday.

Following Peele's social thrillers Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as sibling ranchers who run a horse wrangling business for film productions in California.

According to the CBC's Eli Glasner, it's a genre-twisting homage to science-fiction and the western.

Peele, who made an unlikely turn from fresh-faced sketch comic (Key & Peele) to celebrated genre filmmaker, told the Associated Press that he knew it was the right time for his latest offering.

"I feel like this is the first moment that anyone would ever allow me or anyone to make this movie. And so I had to take advantage. I had to go as big as possible," said Peele. "I was like: 'Let's go.'"

The horror genre, long a reliable money-maker at the box office, has always had something to say. But Peele's films have further exposed audiences to horror as a vehicle for sharp, biting social commentary, according to filmmakers and scholars.

Public perception of horror genre has changed

Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press
Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press

In the 1970s, American film critic Robin Wood described horror movies as "our collective nightmares" because they expressed society's greatest fear: that widely accepted social norms could be threatened by the emergence of a previously repressed monster.

But Wood also acknowledged that horror was the most "disreputable" of Hollywood genres, looked down on by reviewers and mocked by audiences. "People [tend] to go to horror films either obsessively or not at all," he wrote.

Peele, who won an Academy Award in 2018 for Get Out's original screenplay, has brought industry prestige to a historically overlooked genre. Among Peele's audience is a generation of BIPOC filmmakers inspired by his storytelling, which is preoccupied with the experiences of people from marginalized communities.

"I never would have thought of writing or directing a piece that was so much more centred in a community and in a voice. And when I saw Get Out, it completely shifted how I thought I could tell a story before," said Karen Lam, a Chinese-Canadian filmmaker based in Vancouver.

Lam, whose film The Curse of Willow Song is set in Vancouver's Chinese-Canadian community, explained that she'd previously been reluctant to address her identity in her films. But horror films from around the world have a political edge, she said.

"When you look at something like zombie films, like when you look at Godzilla, that comes from a post-war Japanese terror, right? So the politics have always been there," just with more reliance on subtext, she said.

Universal Pictures via The Associated Press
Universal Pictures via The Associated Press

Both Get Out and Us made over $250 million US at the domestic box office in the U.S. against production budgets of $4.5 million and $20 million, respectively. Peele's success demonstrates that Black moviegoers expand ticket sales when they're reflected by characters onscreen.

According to a 2019 study by Movio, a movie marketing software firm, Us attracted an audience that was nearly 100 per cent more African American or Black than the audience that attended another horror movie, A Quiet Place.

Tananarive Due, a Black horror expert who teaches at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that executives took note after Get Out's success, opening doors for a Black-led horror renaissance with films like the 2021 reboot of Candyman.

Even Peele said he's unsure a movie like Nope would have been an easy sell in the early 2010s. "I felt like five, 10 years ago, I would never have been able to sell this movie to anyone," the director said.

WATCH | The trailer for Nope, the latest film from director Jordan Peele:

Among other things, Black horror is an expansive subgenre that reclaims the Black community's place in a film tradition where they have often been the first to die or are depicted as the monster.

"Get Out isn't for Black people. Nope isn't for Black people. It's expressing a Black experience," Due explained.

The scholar added that Peele, who once gave a guest lecture for her course, hadn't initially conceived Get Out as a thriller about race. Rather, it was a film about social anxiety and the feeling of being alone while surrounded by others.

"I think that it speaks volumes that even Peele himself didn't think of race initially when he was conceiving of Get Out, because what examples would he have been drawing from in terms of successful films in the past five years that were on a similar journey as Get Out?" she said.

"There just weren't any. So he had to go more deeply into his own experiences and his own truth to find that universal appeal."

Horror hybrids increasingly frequent

Summertime has been associated with the release of big horror titles since 1975, when Steven Spielberg's Jaws turned the ocean waters of a Cape Cod beachtown into a bloodbath.

Friday the 13th was an 1980s summer slasher, and teens spent July 1999 in a terror after The Blair Witch Project. Just last month, The Black Phone — starring Ethan Hawke as a sadistic kidnapper — made $23.3 million US in its first weekend, holding its own at a crowded box office.

Nope, meanwhileis projected to make about $50 million US in its opening weekend, the industry publication Variety reported.

WATCH | Eli Glasner's glowing review of Nope, the 3rd horror film from Jordan Peele:

Colin Geddes, a Toronto-based film producer and curator at Shudder, a streaming platform for horror films, said the genre is resilient in a way that few are.

"Horror films have always been, let's say, recession-proof. They've always been there. They've always been popular. They don't go in and out like musicals or westerns," Geddes said.

"But the power of horror films is that you have kind of your own controlled panic. The times we live in are scary, but when you check in to watch a film or a horror film, you can turn it off at any point."

Horror is franchise-friendly — recent Scream and Halloween reboots did well with young moviegoers, and the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It was one of the biggest films of that year.

But it's also a haven for original storytellers like Peele, with David Robert Mitchell's It Follows, Jennifer Kent's The Babadook, and Ari Aster's Hereditary having earned a respected place within the 21st century horror canon.

Peele, who engages with science-fiction and western tropes in Nope, said he was partly inspired by Steven Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind and M. Night Shyamalan's Signs.

"These are big-vision directors who have taken flying saucers and science fiction and have brought magic to the way they told those stories. I wanted to toss my hat in the ring to one of my favourite subgenres, in UFOs, and do it in a way only I can," Peele told the Associated Press.

Indeed, horror hybrids are having a moment, with films like Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Netflix series Squid Game dabbling in the genre without diving in head-first. Several films from the popular production company A24 – namely Midsommar and Lamb —meld Scandinavian folklore with horror.

But Get Out, Us and Nope are also laugh-out-loud funny, hearkening back to Peele's days in the comedy world. Other upcoming comedy-horror fare like Halina Reijn's Bodies Bodies Bodies and J.J. Perry's Day Shift blend laughs and scares.

Due, who saw an early screening of Nope, said that the film is not a comedy "by any means."

"But there are funny moments and funny characters, real tension, real horror, real wonder. It's just — it's nothing like anything Jordan Peele has done before now," she said.

"But yet, when you watch it, you're like, 'Oh yeah; that's Jordan Peele.'"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thousands expected in downtown Vancouver with return of Celebration of Light, Pride Parade

    Vancouver's summer season is about to kick off in a big way, with two of the biggest events of the year taking place over the next two weekends: the Honda Celebration of Light and the Pride Parade. The Celebration of Light returns Saturday after a pandemic hiatus, with a spectacle by Team Japan, followed by Team Canada on Wednesday and Team Spain next Saturday. "This is our milestone 30th anniversary of this event," said executive producer Paul Runnals. "It's two years delayed, of course." He sa

  • Vancouver council passes plan aimed at creating 'equitable, livable, affordable' city

    Vancouver city council has approved a land-use strategy aimed at reshaping the city to become more "equitable, livable, affordable and resilient" in years to come. A statement from the city says the Vancouver Plan represents "a new way for the city to grow by allowing more housing options across all neighbourhoods," along with expanding social housing, transportation options and other infrastructure. The plan also contains what the city calls a comprehensive ecological framework to protect green

  • Montréal-Nord window art reflects neighbourhood joy

    Fadi Mawassi's vivid window display in Montréal-Nord has been up for a week, and it's turning heads. "Every day, clients tell me they like it…. Even the passersby across the street notice it," the owner of Marché Tradition said. For Mawassi, the colourful portraits in his store windows "add beauty to the street," a change he welcomes. They're part of De l'art en vitrine in Montréal-Nord, an initiative by the local business development group, the Corporation de Développement Économique de Montréa

  • Police patrolling Superstore locations in Halifax has some customers concerned

    Alison Zimmer was out getting groceries in Halifax on Sunday afternoon when she saw a police officer standing guard at her local store's entrance. "I was really disappointed and angry to see it," she said. "I think it's a really callous response to rising food insecurity." Several people in Halifax say they've seen armed Halifax Regional Police officers in full uniform patrolling Superstore locations in the municipality in recent days and want to know why they are there. Zimmer said she approach

  • $15 million winning Vancouver lottery ticket about to expire

    A Vancouver lotto player could be $15 million richer but not for much longer. The Lotto Max winner has yet to claim the prize-winning ticket from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The BCLC Is issuing a reminder to anyone in Vancouver who may have an unclaimed ticket that the $15 million prize is set to expire on Aug. 13. "If you were in Vancouver and purchased a lottery ticket, be sure to check your beach bags, suitcases, glove boxes or anywhere else for a winning $15-million Lott

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol