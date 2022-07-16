‘Nope’ Cast Reacts to the Wildest Fan Theories, from ‘Casadastraphobia’ to Mulder & Scully

Jordan Peele’s presumably aliens-among-us horror movie “Nope” remains shrouded in mystery despite a couple of full-length trailers and some pretty sneaky marketing. That means that fans can’t stop picking apart what little footage and plot details we have for meaning as if looking for patterns in the clouds: They’re there if you’re looking.

In a new video hosted by Vanity Fair, cast members Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Steven Yeun, and Daniel Kaluuya break down some of the craziest fan theories from Reddit. As Steven Yeun previously revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel,” the actors are contractually allowed to say exactly nothing about specific plot points. But that doesn’t mean they can’t debunk some of the nuttier speculations about “Nope.” Check out the video below.

One theory revolves around “Casadastraphobia,” the fear of being sucked into the sky, which based on the trailer, isn’t totally off-base: Palmer’s character is seen repeatedly getting vacuumed up into the heavens by possibly an alien spaceship, and then getting dropped back down again. Still, no cigar.

Another fan theory linked Palmer’s character to MMA fighter Angela Hill — but no one in the cast seemed to understand how this Redditor “immediately” drew that connection.

One pervading theory is that the various townsfolk including Kaluuya and Palmer’s brother and sister characters — and also that grotesquely disfigured woman in the veil who pops up in the trailer — are actually aliens who’ve been on Earth so long that they’ve forgotten they’re nonhumans. Palmer said “that’s a good movie as well,” suggesting this isn’t the case.

At one point, Palmer reads one theory that says, “I bet we see Mulder and Scully.” Palmer asks her co-stars, “And who the hell are they?” revealing that she probably isn’t a huge “X-Files” fan.

After tackling doppelgangers in “Us” and racist body snatchers in “Get Out,” Peele said he wanted to write “the great American UFO story” with this film. “I wrote it in a time when we were a little bit worried about the future of cinema,” Peele told Fandango. “So the first thing I knew is I wanted to create a spectacle. I wanted to create something that the audience would have to come see.”

Are the real villains the “wacky inflatable arm-waving tube men”? Are there in fact no aliens, and the spacecraft are really government drones? Find out all the craziest fan theories about “Nope” below.

