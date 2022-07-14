NOPA June U.S. soybean crush seen at 164.484 million bushels -survey

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - The June U.S. soybean crush likely slowed to the lowest level in nine months as processors idled some of their facilities for seasonal maintenance, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 164.484 million bushels of soybeans last month, according to the average of estimates from eight analysts.

If realized, the crush would be down 3.9% from the 171.077 million bushels processed by NOPA members in May but up 7.9% from the June 2021 crush of 152.410 million bushels, which was the smallest monthly crush last year.

June is normally among the slowest months for soybean processing as supplies from the prior autumn's harvest become more scarce and as numerous processing plants take downtime for seasonal maintenance.

Estimates for the June 2022 crush ranged from 160.700 million to 168.150 million bushels, with a median of 165.000 million bushels.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on Friday. NOPA releases crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies as of June 30 were estimated to have thinned to a nine-month low of 1.704 billion pounds, according to the average of estimates gathered from six analysts.

If realized, the soyoil stocks would be down 3.9% from 1.774 billion pounds at the end of May but up 10.9% from the 1.537 billion pounds held by NOPA members at the end of June 2021.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.650 billion to 1.740 billion pounds, with a median of 1.706 billion pounds. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by Jonathan Oatis)