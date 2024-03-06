Noor Alfallah Recalls Being Diagnosed with Life-Threatening Complication While Pregnant with Son Roman

The Kuwaiti-American producer shares her son with actor Al Pacino

Neilson Barnard/Getty Noor Alfallah attends the "Little Death" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Egyptian Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Noor Alfallah's journey to motherhood was more complicated than she anticipated.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the Kuwaiti-American producer, 30, got candid about being diagnosed with a life-threatening complication while pregnant with her son Roman, whom she shares with partner Al Pacino, 86.

Just before giving birth, Alfallah was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome, a pregnancy complication where high liver enzymes can cause seizures either before or after giving birth.

"When I look back on it now, I wish I could have enjoyed my pregnancy more," Alfallah admits of that time, noting she wasn't able to be alone with Roman during his first few days of life.

Now, Alfallah tells the outler her life as a mom is "greater than I ever could imagine."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah Determine Parental Relationship of Son, Ask Courts to Finalize Custody and Child Support

"Every day I look at him, I just know I’m so blessed," she adds.

Pacino and Alfallah welcomed their son in June. The two have been linked together since April 2022.

In September, Alfallah filed for physical custody of their son. In legal docs obtained by PEOPLE, Alfallah requested that Pacino have “reasonable visitation” of Roman.

Alfallah, a producer who graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Artagrees, also reportedly requested the Academy Award winner have joint legal custody, which would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their baby, including medical treatment and education.

Shortly after filing the custody agreement, Pacino and Alfallah confirmed at the time that they were still together.

Story continues

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are still together," the actor's rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

In November, the couple agreed to joint legal custody over the infant, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Alfallah, the petitioner, will have primary physical custody of Roman with "reasonable rights of visitation with and access to Roman."

With that, the two also agreed that they "shall facilitate contact (i.e., by telephone or FaceTime) between the non-custodial parent and Roman when Roman is in her/his custody until such time as Roman is able to engage in such contact on his own."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.