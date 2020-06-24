Noomi Rapace Supernatural Drama ‘Lamb’ Sells Across Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales agency New Europe Film Sales has closed several deals with leading independent distributors on the upcoming supernatural drama “Lamb” by Valdimar Jóhannsson, starring Noomi Rapace.

The film was picked up by distributors in France (The Jokers), Germany (Koch Films), Poland (Gutek Film), Benelux (The Searchers), Hungary (Vertigo), Czech Republic (Artcam), Austria (Filmladen), Denmark (Camera Film), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Slovakia (ASFK), former Yugoslavia (Five Stars/Demiurg), Estonia (Must Käsi), Latvia (Kino Bize) and Lithuania (Scanorama).

“Lamb” is a story of an Icelandic couple, María (Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), who live with their herd of sheep on a beautiful but remote farm. When they discover a mysterious newborn on their farmland, they decide to keep it and raise it as their own. This unexpected prospect of a new family brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them.

“Lamb” was co-written by Icelandic author Sjón, Academy-nominated for the lyrics in Lars von Trier’s “Dancer in the Dark,” and Johannsson.

The Icelandic-Swedish-Polish co-production is at post-production stage, and it’s set to premiere in 2021.

It is produced by Hrönn Kristinsdóttir (“Summer Children,” “Angels of the Universe”) and Sara Nassim at Go to Sheep in co-production with Piodor Gustafsson (“Border,” “The Wife”) and Erik Rydell at Black Spark Prods., and Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska (“Mr. Jones,” “High Life”) and Jan Naszewski at Madants/NEM Corp, Film i Väst, Chimney Sweden and Chimney Poland, in association with Rabbit Hole Prods.

It has been supported by the Icelandic Film Center, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, Swedish Film Institute, Polish Film Institute, Eurimages and Nordic Film and TV Fund.

New Europe attends Cannes’ Digital Marche du Film with a strong slate of Scandinavian films including Cannes-selected “Sweat,” “Perfectly Normal Family,” “Disco” (Toronto Film Festival, 2019), “Lamb” and upcoming Norwegian Christmas family animation “Christmas at Cattle Hill.”

