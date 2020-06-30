Nooie Announces First Online & In-store Retail Collaboration with Adorama

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Nooie announces that Adorama has become an official retail partner of the company. Adorama has been a leading retailer of consumer electronics for more than 40 years. Customers are now able to purchase Nooie products at Adorama's storefront in New York City, or online at Adorama.com. With the ability to connect to a network of experts, (through the interactive blog 42West, AdoramaTV, social media, events, and more), Adorama has been known for providing exceptional customer satisfaction that consumers can depend on. This partnership is a key strategic fit, maximizing the two companies' respective strengths.

With a variety of Smart Home products to choose from, Nooie's collaboration with Adorama will bring new significant value to both online and in-store shoppers in selecting innovative and warm tech products. Nooie's product series allow customers to tap into simplified high-tech luxury and functionality that was not previously available. Specifically, consumers can improve their homes through some key benefits, such as managing all of Nooie products from one app, maximizing home security, remote control of all smart home devices, voice control via Alexa and Google and improved functionality and flexibility throughout their home.

"We're excited to add Nooie to the growing list of smart home brands available for purchase through Adorama.com and in our New York City store," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "Nooie's cameras, lights, and other smart home products are high-quality, stylish and affordable - everything we look for when selecting the best brands to offer our customers."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are excited to be a strategic partner with Adorama. We immediately saw the potential of the partnership and benefits that we can bring to shoppers when we first met with representatives from Adorama," said Terry Law, Nooie founder and CEO. "Our goal is to offer the consumer more options regarding tech products and improve customer's home with our Stylish, Intuitive, and Affordable products. Law went on to say, "this partnership is very exciting for both Nooie and Adorama".

Story continues

You can now access Nooie high-rated Smart Home, Surveillance and Security at Adorama and on the Adorama online store: www.adorama.com/brands/Nooie

Nooie Survellance & Security Series

- Nooie Cam Indoor

- Nooie Cam 360

- Nooie Cam Outdoor

Nooie Smart Home Series

- Nooie Smart Power Strip

- Nooie Aurora Light Bulb

About Nooie Inc.

Founded in Spring 2018, Nooie was created by a team of smart home experts who are motivated to create stylish, intuitive, and affordable products to improve everyday life. Our solutions bring safety, convenience, and peace of mind to you and your family. Nooie products are available for purchase at the Nooie Store. Please visit www.nooie.com to check out our other products. Nooie is trusted and loved by over 120K+ customers worldwide. Nooie - always be there.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE. Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

Media Contact:



Company: Nooie Inc.

Contact: Anna Zhao

Email: marketing@nooie.com

Website: www.nooie.com



SOURCE: Nooie Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595718/Nooie-Announces-First-Online-In-store-Retail-Collaboration-with-Adorama



