Nonstop flights to launch between Sacramento and this world-renowned beach resort city

You’ll soon be able to fly from Sacramento to South Beach.

American Airlines and Sacramento International Airport officials announced Thursday the launch of new nonstop flights connecting the California capital region and Miami. Flights will start Dec. 21, marking the first time the two cities will be connected with nonstop service.

Airport officials noted that Miami is not just a major tourism destination. It is also a connecting point for major cruise lines and for flights to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Flights to Miami can be booked starting this Saturday.

American Airlines also recently launched service between Sacramento and Austin, Texas. Last month, Air Canada launched nonstop service from Sacramento to Toronto.

The addition of new routes from SMF reflects the growing demand at the airport.

Nearly 514,000 passengers boarded domestic flights at Sacramento International Airport in May, according to data kept by the county airport system. That was a 5% jump over last year and above pre-pandemic levels.

American Airlines has also established itself as a major carrier at the airport, trailing only Southwest and United in passenger traffic.