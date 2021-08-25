‘Nonsense to say I was lounging around on a beach,’ says Dominic Raab amid Afghanistan criticism

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is "nonsense" to say he was "lounging around on the beach all day" while on holiday amid criticism over his lack of involvement in the unfolding Afghanistan crisis.

Mr Raab, speaking to Sky News on Wednesday morning, also said he didn't go paddleboarding while on holiday in Crete because "the sea was actually closed".

"The stuff about me being lounging around on the beach all day is just nonsense. The stuff about me paddleboarding, nonsense.

"I was focused on the Cobra meetings, the Foreign Office team, the director and the director general, and the international engagement.”

Mr Raab came under fire for not making a call to the Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar on August 13 — two days before the Taliban marched on Kabul. He later said the call, to arrange help for those who had assisted British troops, was handed to a junior minister, but could not be made as the Afghan minister was not available.

He later told BBC Breakfast that “with hindsight” he would not have gone away at all but said the whole world was “caught unawares” by the speed of the Taliban takeover.

It also emerged that the three mandarins running the departments overseeing the chaotic evacuation were all on holiday.

Permanent secretary of the Foreign Office Sir Philip Barton, the Home Office’s Matthew Rycroft and the Ministry of Defence’s David Williams were all on leave, according to the Times.

Mr Raab also said on Wednesday it was clear the evacuation would not go on past the end of the month.

Asked about Tuesday's G7 meeting, the August 31 deadline, and President Biden's comment that the sooner the the evacuation in Afghanistan is finished the better, the Foreign Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "Well look, it's clear that the troops will be withdrawn by the end of the month."

He said 9,000 British nationals, Afghans who worked for British forces and those at risk, journalists and Chevening scholars have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 15.

Story continues

Read More

Raab vows UK will use ‘every hour’ left for Afghanistan evacuations

Foreign Office ‘must rubberstamp rescue of 200 animals from Kabul’

Parliament ‘must be recalled to assess Kabul evacuation’