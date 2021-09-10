NoNieqa Ramos and Kiesha Morris’s New Picture Book Hair Story Reveals the Stories That Hair Can Tell

Hair Story by NoNieqa Ramos, illustrated by Keisha Morris

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, Carolrhoda Books®, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, presents Hair Story, a new picture book written by NoNieqa Ramos and illustrated by Kiesha Morris. Ramos, the author of both young adult novels and picture books, tells a story portraying the belief that hair, or lack thereof, can be magical, powerful, “an anthem of inner beauty sung from the crown.” Ramos and Morris, who celebrates a BFA in Illustration from New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology, combine to share a beautiful tale of understanding, acceptance, and identity.

In Hair Story Preciosa has hair that won’t stay straight, won’t be confined. Rudine’s hair resists rollers, flat irons, and rules. Together, the girls play hair salon! They take inspiration from their moms, their neighbors, their ancestors, and cultural icons. They discover that their hair holds roots of the past and threads of the future. With rhythmic, rhyming verse and vibrant collage art, author NoNieqa Ramos and illustrator Keisha Morris follow two girls—one non-Black Puerto Rican, one Black—as they discover the stories hair can tell.

Advanced Praise for Hair Story:

“Morris' colorful digital-and–collaged-tissue art . . . excels at conveying emotion throughout the story.” —Kirkus Reviews

Look inside and download a free teaching guide at lernerbooks.com

About the Author

NoNieqa Ramos has sported the bushy pyramid do of her childhood, the waist-length crispy-gelled curly locks of her teenhood, a bald head in chemotherapy, and her current hair glitter of grays. Her son Langston was born crowned with luscious dark brown curls. Her child Jandi rocks a fauxhawk buzz cut dyed with the aporagender flag. NoNieqa believes hair or lack thereof can be magical, powerful, an anthem of inner beauty sung from the crown. www.nonieqaramos.com

About the Illustrator

Kiesha Morris earned her BFA in Illustration at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and has created artwork for t-shirts as well as picture books. While making the illustrations for this book, Keisha used collaged tissue paper to help bring out the varying shades and different textures of each character’s hair! She lives in Maryland with her wife, daughter, and their cats Elphie and Ollie. www.keishamorris.com

About the Publisher

Carolrhoda Books®, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Our picture books spark children’s imaginations and offer new ways of looking at the world. Our middle-grade books stand out not only for their quality, but also for the breadth of genres encompassed, from coming-of-age stories to exceptional nonfiction to mysteries. Carolrhoda authors and illustrators have been honored with awards such as the Coretta Scott King Book Award, the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal, and the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award.

Hair Story

September 7, 2021

$17.99 Hardcover

eBook Also Available

Ages 5–9

HC: 978-1-5415-7916-3

32 Pages ● 9 ¾ x 9 ¾

