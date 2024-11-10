Noni Madueke learns valuable lesson from Pedro Neto stunner after storming down tunnel

Noni Madueke was unhappy at being substituted but the tactical change resulted in Chelsea’s equalising goal - Getty Images/Chris Lee

It might not have been a victory over Arsenal that yielded what would have been a huge three points, but there was a win of sorts for Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca on Sunday.

Noni Madueke had not long huffed his way down the Stamford Bridge tunnel, when Pedro Neto picked up the ball 24 yards from goal and smashed a low left-foot shot into the net.

Maresca had opted to keep Neto on the pitch and shifted him to the right-hand side, when he replaced Madueke with Mykhailo Mudryk after 68 minutes.

That allowed the Portuguese to cut in on to his left foot and offered him more space to come inside from where he scored his equalising goal. It was another substitute, Enzo Fernandez, who found Neto in a pocket of space.

Madueke reappeared in time to join the Chelsea players on the pitch at the final whistle and may have felt a little sheepish when he bumped into Maresca again.

Maresca plays down Madueke’s moody exit

He might think twice in future before shrugging and shaking his head at the Chelsea backroom staff after being substituted in future.

“The problem is that when you change a player, they are never happy,” said Maresca. “Probably the only way to be happy is after Wolves when he [Madueke] scored a hat-trick and we changed him. So he was happy. But it’s not only about Noni, it’s about all the players.

“It’s also a good thing because they want to be there until the end. But, in that moment, we thought in a different way that probably Pedro with [Jurrien] Timber could be a little bit more aggressive and Mischa [Mudryk] also, so it was just a tactical decision – no more than that.”

Pedro Neto fizzes it home and Chelsea are level! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/d380p0Hx3o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2024

Neto’s shot was unstoppable and marked his best moment for Chelsea since joining for £54 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

“I am really happy to help the team,” said Neto. “This is a group that works really hard each day. I work every day to improve, I’m trying to improve and go to my best level.

“We wanted to win, but we knew we had hard work in front of us because Arsenal are a good team. We came to win, so we’re not as happy as we wanted to be, but we didn’t want to lose and it’s a good point against a good team.”

Pedro Neto rifles in his first Premier League goal in Chelsea colours - Getty Images/Chris Lee

The goal was Neto’s first in the Premier League for Chelsea and the 1-1 draw ensured the home side finished a day in the top three of the table for the first time since the final day of the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea finished that season in third place behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and there is encouragement for Chelsea that they can secure a top-four place

“It’s nice, especially for the fans, after the last period that has not been great, or in the way this club was used to,” said Maresca. “So we are happy and now we have the international break and we can recover energy, then when we come back we go again. For sure, it’s something nice.”