Noni Madueke insists he will ‘make sure’ Levi Colwill returns to Chelsea after England win U21 Euros

Noni Madueke told Chelsea fans he will “make sure” Levi Colwill returns to the club this summer.

The pair were both involved as England beat Spain 1-0 in a dramatic European Under-21 Championship final, with James Trafford saving a penalty in the 99th-minute as the Young Lions lifted the trophy for the first time since 1984.

Colwill was a key part of an England defence that kept a clean sheet in all six of their matches in Georgia, while Madueke started the tournament but had to settle for a cameo off the bench in the final.

Both will now enjoy some time off before returning to Chelsea for pre-season, as work begins under new boss Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the start of the Premier League season on August 13 against Liverpool.

Colwill’s future at the club is still uncertain, with the 20-year-old keen to hold talks with Pochettino before making a decision on the new contract that he has been offered.

The centre-back impressed at Brighton last season and the Seagulls are keen to bring him back to the club, though they have had a £40m bid rejected by Chelsea. The Blues will also reject any attempts to include Colwill in a swap deal for Moises Caicedo.

Colwill took to Instagram while celebrating England’s win over Spain, with Madueke joining him and taking the opportunity to send a message to the Chelsea fans.

“We’re both coming back,” Madueke said. “He is as well.

“I will make sure he comes back!”