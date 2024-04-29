Noni Madueke out of Chelsea wilderness to become Mauricio Pochettino’s new go-to man

Noni Madueke has emerged from the Chelsea wilderness to stand out as one of their most exciting attacking talents.

The winger started the comeback against Aston Villa on Saturday, as the Blues came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and ease some of the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea thought they had won it but a 95th-minute Axel Disasi header was controversially ruled out for a foul by Benoit Badiashile on Diego Carlos in the build-up.

Pochettino accused VAR of “damaging English football” and the incident meant Chelsea left the Midlands with mixed feelings. But another good showing from Madueke was a plus point.

Emergence: Noni Madueke is finally establishing himself as a dangerous option for Chelsea (Action Images via Reuters)

It has been a difficult few weeks for the 22-year-old, who was involved in the embarrassing Chelsea penalty row against Everton and was criticised for laughing with Jack Grealish immediately after the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City at Wembley.

Madueke has struggled to establish himself at Chelsea since his £29million move from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 but is now showing his quality. When Cole Palmer has not performed, he has stepped up and carried the burden.

He won a last-minute penalty against Manchester United to help Chelsea turn a 3-2 defeat into a late 4-3 win, scored a stunning goal at Sheffield United, played well at home to Everton and scored again at Villa Park.

That is impressive as Madueke only completed his first 90 minutes of the season on Saturday. He has started just eight Premier League games, was subbed off in two of those starts at half-time and has played fewer minutes than Chelsea's other attackers this season.

Madueke has played just 1,234 minutes, less than half of Raheem Sterling or Palmer and significantly less than Mykhailo Mudryk. The England Under-21 star is understood to have voiced frustrations earlier in the season, with the summer signing of Palmer blocking his pathway.

Pochettino has since found a way to play the two left-footers together, and Madueke has moved ahead of Mudryk and Sterling in the pecking order.

Seven goals and two assists have taken him beyond Mudryk’s total goal involvements for the season. Mudryk, meanwhile, was poor again at Villa, having also struggled against Manchester City and in the 5-0 drubbing at Arsenal.

Despite costing £88.5m if all add-ons are met, Mudryk has not scored since his instinctive goal against Newcastle on March 11. On Saturday, he kept miscontrolling the ball, giving possession away and was a defensive liability.

Madueke and Palmer must also improve their defensive and tactical game, but they also hold the key to qualifying for Europe and possibly helping Pochettino amid uncertainty around his Chelsea future beyond the summer.

"Of course, it is a really young squad with a lot of players playing in the Premier League for the first time," Madueke said at Villa Park. “So yes, with time, it will click. There’s definitely some promising signs. I am pleased with my game.

"There are five games, Tottenham at home next; there’s not really a much bigger game; we will try to take three points and aim as high as possible."