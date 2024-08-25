Noni Madueke apologises for calling Wolverhampton ‘s---’ after scoring Chelsea hat-trick

Noni Madueke scored three times in 15 minutes at Molineux - Reuters /Molly Darlington

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke apologised for insulting the city town of Wolverhampton before scoring a 18-minute hat-trick to secure Enzo Maresca his first league win.

Madueke endured a hostile reception at Molineux after a controversial post on social media that said “everything about this place is s---”, tagging his location as Wolverhampton which was then swiftly deleted.

The 22-year-old explained that the post was supposed to be sent out on a private account, rather than his public one, but he was subjected to jeers all afternoon from the Wolves supporters. Yet he produced an impressive response with a second-half treble to set Chelsea on their way to a resounding victory.

After the game, Madueke said: “I want to apologise to anyone I might have offended, it’s just a human mistake.

“It’s an accident, it wasn’t meant to be out on my socials like that, I’m sure Wolverhampton is a lovely town, I’m sorry.

“In terms of the boos, I expected it, but it’s part of the game. I’m made up for the hat-trick but more made up that we won the game.”

Noni Madueke produced three calm finishes to put Chelsea out of reach in the second half - Getty Images/Nigel French

Maresca admitted he would “trust” his players to behave on their social media accounts and said Madueke has made an immediate impact since his appointment.

Madueke also scored in Chelsea’s win over Servette in the Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday night before taking the matchball home after the demolition of Wolves.

“I didn’t know about Noni’s post before the match but I can judge him on the pitch as fantastic,” said Maresca.

“He was always creating something and since day one I’ve said he’s the kind of winger I like.

“It wasn’t just his goals but the way he defended, that mentality is what I’m demanding from the players.”

Madueke also hailed his team-mate Cole Palmer, who along with striker Nicholas Jackson and new signing Joao Felix completed the six-goal rout. “It is unbelievable,” he said of Palmer, who set up all three of Madueke’s goals as well as scoring his own in a sensational 18-minute spell either side of half-time.

“He is cold and I am fire so it mixes well. He has the ability to always play a pass at the right time. I like to get the ball in space, beat people and make things happen, so luckily today it worked.”