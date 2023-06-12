Nonbinary 'Some Like It Hot' Star J. Harrison Ghee Makes Tony Awards History with Win

For their star turn as Jerry/Daphne in the Broadway musical, Ghee becomes the Tony Awards' second openly nonbinary winner

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions



J. Harrison Ghee has made history at the 2023 Tony Awards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At the 76th annual ceremony on Sunday night, the star of Broadway’s new musical Some Like It Hot earned the Tony for best leading actor in a musical, making them the category’s first performer identifying as nonbinary to win. (Ghee, who originated the role of Jerry/Daphne in the production, goes by he/she/they pronouns.)

The actor, 33, spoke to the audience at New York City's United Palace Theatre on Sunday while accepting their award, after receiving a rousing standing ovation.

"My mother raised me to understand that my gifts that God gave me were not about me [but] to use them to be effective in the world," Ghee said. "To help somebody else's journey. So thank you for teaching me how to live, how to love, how to give."

"For every trans, nonbinary, gender-nonconforming human who ever was told you couldn’t be, you couldn’t be seen, this is for you," they said before thanking several individuals for "letting me lead," "letting me bring myself to the work" and more.

Also nominated in their category was Ghee's Some Like It Hot costar Christian Borle, as well Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), Ben Platt (Parade) and Colton Ryan (New York, New York) .



Related: Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee Make History as First Nonbinary Actors Nominated for Tony Awards

Some Like It Hot, based on the 1959 Billy Wilder film starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, led this year’s Tonys list with 13 overall nominations.

Ghee, along with featured actor in a musical nominee Alex Newell of Shucked, broke ground this year as the first nonbinary actors ever nominated for Tonys. Given the choice between gendered categories, both elected to compete in the male acting races.



“I’m grateful my producers considered and asked me before saying they are going to submit me for consideration, acknowledging I identify in this way,” Ghee told Elle prior to the nominations announcement in May.

“They said that this is how the Tonys are working, this is what we're submitting you as," Ghee added at the time. "I appreciate that, and they understand the human that they got in this process, and they know that I'm not going to show up any less than who I am.”

"We’ve got to free ourselves to see ourselves,” Ghee told Time in a joint conversation with Newell, 30, in May. “It is exciting to see so many people feeling seen and represented who are like, “Wow, thank you. I didn’t know that there was any possibility for me in this world.”



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions J. Harrison Ghee

Related: Nonbinary '& Juliet' Performer Withdraws from Gendered Tony Awards Consideration: 'The Only Right Thing'

Earlier in the evening on Sunday, Newell made history as the first performer who identifies as nonbinary to win a Tony, with the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role.

“I have wanted this my entire life, and I thank each and every one of you in this room right now," the Glee alum said as they accepted the award. "And Mommy, I love you. Thank you for believing in me, thank you for loving me unconditionally, thank you for teaching me what strength is.”

Story continues

“To my entire building and cast and crew of Shucked, you are my rock. I love you all. Thank you for seeing me Broadway," continued Newell, who goes by he/she/they pronouns. "I should not be up here; as a queer, nonbinary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts.”

“And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I am going to look you dead in your face [and say] that you can do anything you put your mind to," Newell added as the actor closed their speech.

The 76th annual Tony Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.