Noname Security Honored in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the leading provider of complete and proactive API security, has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.



For solution providers such as value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team within building world-class technology solutions are the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements include financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth – which is why Noname Security launched the first-ever global partner program for API security in November 2021.

In the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The need to secure APIs has increased as organizations continue to experience security incidents that take advantage of unprotected APIs. In our report “ The API Security Disconnect ,” 74 percent of cybersecurity professionals reported they do not have a complete API inventory or know which APIs return sensitive data. Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security with a 100 percent channel-lead program.

“It’s an honor to have Noname Security recognized in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide,” said Oz Golan, Co-Founder and CEO at Noname Security. “This recognition reflects the importance we place on our global partner ecosystem as they work together with enterprise customers in ensuring secure business growth. As the API security threat landscape continues to evolve, Noname Security is committed to keeping our channel partners and their customers equipped with the most cutting-edge technologies to protect APIs proactively.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

To learn more about Noname Security’s Unnamed Partner Program, please visit: https://nonamesecurity.com/partners-reseller

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

