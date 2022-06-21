Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market Expands with Rising Cases of Obesity and Diabetes, States TMR Report

·6 min read
Rise in awareness on availability of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics is creating revenue-generation opportunities in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is being increasing around the world, specifically in many developed nations from the North America region. This factor is resulting into profitable prospects in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market.

Due to changing lifestyles, there has been a surge in the prevalence of different lifestyle-associated diseases inducing obesity and diabetes among people from around the world. This factor is resulting into notable business opportunities in the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market. This aside, the market is estimated to attract sizable opportunities for expansion during the forecast period owing to rise in the prevalence of obesity in children population.

Request Brochure of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7691

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market: Key Findings

  • NASH refers to a type of liver disease that is generally found in individuals who don’t consumer alcohol or in very low amount. It is considered one of the common diseases associated with liver. In this health condition, patient experiences inflammation and fat deposition in liver. Over the period of past few years, there has been a rise in prevalence of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis among people from across the globe. This factor is boosting the need for therapeutics in order to provide a precise treatment for the disease, notes a TMR study on the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market. This, in turn, is fueling the market expansion.

  • The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics manufacturers are executing different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in newer regions. This aside, several companies in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market are focusing on research collaborations with other players in order to launch next-gen products. Moreover, enterprises are investing heavily in clinical trials of Elafibranor and different other drugs that assist in decreasing the percentage of fat in liver. Such initiatives are projected to help the global market for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics to gain a valuation of more than US$ 20.2 Bn by 2031.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=7691

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in diabetic and obese populace globally is leading to growth opportunities in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market

  • Increase in understanding among global populace on available treatment solution for NASH is bolstering the market

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7691

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

  • The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market in North America is projected to gain attractive business opportunities owing to increase in the prevalence of NASH due to surge in the number of people suffering from obesity and diabetes. This aside, changes in lifestyle of regional people and increase in the prevalence of high cholesterol are projected to fuel the demand for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics in the North America in the forthcoming years.

  • The prevalence of NASH is being increasing in many nations from Europe such as Spain, Italy, the U.K., France, and Germany. This factor is creating substantial growth prospects for the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics market in Europe.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=7691

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • GENFIT SA

  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Zydus Cadila

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.

  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals

  • Immuron Ltd.

  • Tobira Therapeutics, Inc.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Drug Type

  • Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

  • Aramchol (Arachidyl Amido Cholanoic Acid)

  • Saroglitazar

  • Elafibranor

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: Increasing awareness and promotional activities by governments to introduce pain management therapeutics to patients also creates opportunities for the post-operative pain therapeutics market players in Asia Pacific.

Targeted Therapeutics Market: Increase in incidence of cancer across the globe, surge in global geriatric population, and rise in product approvals are projected to drive the global targeted therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market: The global neuropathic pain therapeutics market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of diabetic neuropathy and other targeted diseases boosts the growth of the global neuropathic pain therapeutics market.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: The global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market has experienced significant growth in the last decade due to rise in prevalence of alcoholic liver diseases and promising drug pipeline & approvals.

Warts Therapeutics Market: The global warts therapeutics market is driven by an increase in prevalence of warts & HPV infections. According to the report, the global warts therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2020 to 2030.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market: Rise in prevalence of cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis to escalate the growth of global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics & diagnostics market.

Veterinary Therapeutics Market: The veterinary therapeutics market consists of drugs for the treatment of animal diseases, vaccines for the prevention of various pathological conditions, and feed additives to maintain the overall well-being of animals by providing all the necessary nutrients required to lead a long, healthy life.

Pain Management Therapeutics Market: High incidence of chronic pain disorders, easy and effective medications, and higher demand of pain management products are projected to drive the global pain management therapeutics market during the forecast period.

