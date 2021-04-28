Non-Viral Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Viral Drug Delivery Systems (Focus on Intracellular Technologies and Intracellular Biologics) Market by Type of Molecule and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Non-Viral Drug Delivery Systems: Focus on Intracellular Technologies and Intracellular Biologics Market, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities in intracellular drug delivery technologies market for the next 10 years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential future growth opportunities for intracellular drug delivery technologies. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market over the period 2021-2030.

Over time, medical researchers have developed a variety of virus-based and non-viral strategies to facilitate the entry of pharmacological molecules into the cytosol. Examples include cell penetrating peptides (CPP), DNA-dependent technologies, exosome-based drug delivery systems and nanoparticles based mechanisms.

Recently, there was a surge in the demand for intracellular drug delivery solutions for multiple mRNA therapeutics and preventive interventions being developed against COVID-19. In fact, the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech use lipid nanoparticles to facilitate the intracellular delivery of their respective mRNA payloads.

In the recent past, various technology developers have forged strategic alliances with therapy developers to support the development of drug formulations that can be targeted to the intracellular space. Given the growing demand for interventions that require cell internalization, the intracellular drug delivery technologies market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

  • A detailed review of the overall landscape of the intracellular drug delivery technologies, featuring an in-depth analysis based on a number of parameters, such as type of molecule delivered, type of biologic delivered, type of bond between the vehicle and the payload, type of vehicle used, and availability of intellectual property. In addition, the chapter features a list of technology developers and a detailed analysis based on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

  • A detailed competitiveness analysis of intracellular drug delivery technologies, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of the developer) and key technology specifications, such as availability of intellectual property, number of deals signed during 2015 - 2020, number of products / programs developed based on technologies and type of molecule(s) delivered (biologics / small molecules).

  • An in-depth analysis of the patents filed for intracellular drug delivery technologies based on various relevant parameters, such as publication year, geographical location, issuing authority, assigned CPC symbol, highlighting the emerging focus areas and leading industry / academic players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

  • An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements (specific to technology platforms), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other relevant agreements.

  • Elaborate profiles of prominent technology developers engaged in this domain. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • A case study on the molecules developed / being developed using the intracellular drug delivery technology with analysis based on the phase of development, type of molecule and the target disease indication.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

  • Tehila Ben-Moshe, and Itay Friedman (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Biond Biologics)

  • Anders Hogset (Chief Scientific Officer, PCI Biotech)

  • Melissa Wagner (Senior Director, Business Development, SRI International)

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players engaged in development of intracellular drug delivery technologies?

  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

  • What type of molecule can be delivered using intracellular drug delivery technologies?

  • How is the intellectual property landscape likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments and geographical region?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Challenges Associated with Intracellular Delivery of Biologics
3.3. Need for Targeted Drug Delivery
3.4. Intracellular Drug Delivery Approaches
3.4.1. Muco-Adhesive Polymeric Systems
3.4.2. Nanoparticle-based Delivery Systems
3.4.3. Other Drug Delivery Technologies
3.5. Future of Intracellular Drug Delivery

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies: List of Technologies
4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Molecule Delivered
4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Biologic Delivered
4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Linkage
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vehicle Used
4.2.5. Analysis by Availability of Intellectual Property

4.3. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies: List of Technology Developers
4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3 Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.4. Intracellular Drug Delivery: List of Other Technologies

5. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters
5.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis: Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies
5.4.1. Technologies Developed by Companies based in North America
5.4.2. Technologies Developed by Companies based in Europe
5.4.3. Technologies Developed by Companies based in Asia-Pacific / Rest of the World

6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Arcturus Therapeutics
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Technology Portfolio
6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Bio-Path Holdings
6.4. CureVac
6.5. Entos Pharmaceuticals
6.6. eTheRNA immunotherapies
6.7. PCI Biotech

7. PATENT ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies: Patent Analysis
7.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year
7.3.2. Analysis by Issuing Authority / Patent Offices Involved
7.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols
7.3.4. Word Cloud: Emerging Focus Areas
7.3.5. Analysis by Type of Organization
7.3.6. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

7.4. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
7.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics
7.4.2. Analysis by Patent Valuation

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
8.3.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
8.3.4. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner
8.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner
8.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
8.3.7. Most Popular Technologies: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
8.3.8. Regional Analysis
8.3.9. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9. CASE STUDY: INTRACELLULAR THERAPIES
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Intracellular Therapies: Pipeline Review
9.2.1. Analysis by Type of Molecule
9.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development
9.2.3. Analysis by Target Indications
9.2.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Areas
9.2.5. Analysis by Route of Administration
9.2.6. Analysis by Delivery Technology Used

10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Key Assumptions
10.3. Forecast Methodology
10.4. Global Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies Market, 2021-2030
10.5. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, 2021-2030
10.5.1. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies Market for RNA Molecules, 2021-2030
10.5.2. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies Market for DNA Molecules, 2021-2030
10.5.3. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies Market for Small Molecules, 2021-2030
10.5.4. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies Market for Other Molecules, 2021-2030
10.6. Intracellular Drug Delivery Technologies Market: Distribution by Region, 2021-2030

11. CONCLUDING REMARKS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Takeaways

12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Biond Biologics
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Tehila Ben-Moshe and Itay Friedman, (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer)
12.3. PCI Biotech
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Anders Hogset (Chief Scientific Officer)
12.4. SRI International
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Interview Transcript: Melissa Wagner (Senior Director, Business Development)

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uzf1ne

