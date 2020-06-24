These non-stick toaster bags are the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich hack

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Making a grilled cheese sandwich doesn’t take a whole lot of effort. However, if there’s a chance to make an easy task even easier, we’re up for it. Nonetheless, these non-stick grilled cheese toaster bags can help you make the classic sandwich faster, with less oil and butter and less cleanup.

To use, place your bread and cheese sandwich inside one of the toaster bags and pop it in the toaster for about three minutes. Then, voila! Your sandwich will come out perfectly toasted with melty, gooey cheese.

However, you can use the bags to toast and reheat just about anything: French fries, chicken nuggets, mozzarella sticks, pizza — almost any type of frozen food or leftovers. You can also use them in the microwave, oven or grill.

The grilled cheese toaster bags are currently Amazon’s best-selling product in toaster oven cookware and have over 300 positive reviews, with some reviewers calling them “amazing” and “a must-have.” Buyers are seriously impressed.

“These things are wonderful,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “The options are endless. I just made a grilled cheese sandwich with green onion and jalapeño and it was wonderful. My kids love them, they’re so easy to use. One of the best products ever. Extremely time-saving.”

“These breathe new life into your leftovers! I reheated Sonic tater tots using one of these bags in my toaster and they tasted like when you first get them (which is awesome, because everyone knows fast food loses like half its taste in the drive home)!” wrote another Amazon customer.

You can snag a pack of four bags for only $7.99 or a pack of 10 for $12.99. But, the bags are reusable up to 100 times, so you can wash them in warm soapy water or even throw them in the dishwasher, making them last quite a while.

The toaster bags are great for anyone who enjoys a nice toasted sandwich or isn’t opposed to leftovers. However, they’re also great for college students who may only have access to a dorm kitchenette, elderly grandparents who need a little assistance, those with Celiac disease or other food allergies who need to keep their food separate from other’s meals or middle school children who are just starting to make their own lunches.

No matter who you are, these grilled cheese toaster bags are an incredibly convenient hack.

