Non-Singaporean arrivals from India accounted for 63% of imported COVID-19 cases from April-August

A man walks along the transit area at Changi Airport on 8 June 2020 (PHOTO: AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Non-Singaporean travellers arriving from India make up the highest number of imported COVID-19 cases over a five-month period here, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a written parliamentary reply on Friday (4 September).

Between 1 April and 31 August, 183 cases who arrived from India had tested positive for the virus here, comprising some 63 per cent of the total of 292 non-Singaporean imported cases the city-state saw in the same period.

This is followed by the Philippines with 46 imported cases, and Indonesia with 15, said Gan, who is also the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce co-chair.

Of the 292 cases, 56 are permanent residents, 110 are work pass holders, 99 are long-term visit holders while 27 are short-term visit pass holders.

Gan was responding to questions raised by Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan from the Workers’ Party.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced 40 more COVID-19 cases, three of which were classified as imported cases from India.

The city-state now has a total of 56,948 COVID-19 cases, of which over 98 per cent have fully recovered while 27 have died.

