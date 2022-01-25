New non-profit formed in anticipation of negotiations with Canada over TMX purchase

·5 min read

A new non-profit organization is working to get economic benefits for Indigenous communities located along the Trans Mountain pipeline and extension (TMX).

“If you look at the pipeline that's being worked on right now, 60 years ago that pipeline went through our community. There is no benefit that came to the nation directly,” said Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Chief Tony Alexis.

“As we look at this one, the most responsible thing that we could do right now is to be part of this, to be at that table to make sure that environmental and governance and even economic benefits are going to the communities.”

To that end, Nesika Services has been created to allow all 129 Indigenous communities along the TMX pipeline “to negotiate a transaction which allows the Indigenous communities to have an ownership stake,” said Alexis.

Fourteen have signed on to Nesika to date, he says, with more joining each day. Communities can sign non-binding letters of intent to attend meetings and learn about the issues, or a formal memorandum of understanding to allow them to sit on the board.

This is not the first time Alexis has led an Indigenous organization with the intent of acquiring ownership in the TMX.

The Iron Coalition was launched in 2019 by the Alberta Assembly of Treaty Chiefs, with Alexis as part of the leadership group. The coalition comprised First Nations and Métis communities in Alberta.

In 2018, the federal government purchased the TMX project from Kinder Morgan for $4.5 billion after years of approval delays. Work is underway to twin the existing 1,147-kilometre Trans Mountain pipeline between Edmonton and a terminal near Burnaby on the west coast of British Columbia. It is estimated to cost more than $12 billion.

In March 2019, then minister of Finance Bill Morneau said the government intended for the pipeline to be moved back into the hands of the private sector.

The Iron Coalition is no longer operational, said Alexis. With no movement from the government, the organization folded.

Now, the new non-profit Nesika is “more fine-tuned” and is open to Indigenous membership from both Alberta and BC.

The principles remain the same, though, says Alexis. “We’re doing what we can to ensure that communities receive the benefits.”

Alexis says preliminary discussions have begun with the federal government focused on engagement. Canada still has not made known the terms of the transaction, he says, although he expects negotiations to begin in the next month or two.

TMX is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

“We're not expecting ownership for free. However, we do expect Canada to be part of the financing solution,” he said.

“Once we know what Canada’s going to do, then we’ll align ourselves with the partners that are needed to make sure there’s a transaction done properly.”

Whether one of those partners will be Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) in providing a loan guarantee or capacity grant funding “is a bit early to tell right now, but certainly if there's opportunities for that we’ll not leave any stone unturned,” said Alexis.

The AIOC was created by the Alberta government in November 2019 to facilitate loan guarantees to Indigenous groups wanting to invest in natural resource projects and related infrastructure. The range for a loan guarantee is $20 million to $250 million.

Alexis said the federal government has expressed interest in working with groups like Nesika, instead of communicating with individual communities.

When the Iron Coalition was created in 2019, other First Nations formed groups to look at purchasing the pipeline. Project Reconciliation, which had opened its membership to Indigenous communities in Alberta, BC and Saskatchewan, was looking to own 51 per cent of the line. The Western Indigenous Pipeline Group had membership of First Nations along the pipeline and were also seeking 51 per cent ownership. The Indian Resource Council, the majority of their membership in western Canada, wanted to see the TMX fully Indigenous-owned.

Alexis says he’s doesn’t know the status of these groups or their continued interest in purchasing the pipeline, in part or wholly.

He says Nesika will look at equity and non-equity options and revenue sharing for its members and there will be no upfront capital requirements from participating communities.

“Both options have no financial risks to the community. We are working in that way. We want to make sure that communities have benefits,” he said.

Nesika is not backed by industry or affiliated with financial institutions or operating parties, says a news release. The organization serves from a “consensus-based model that values equally the voices of all communities.”

Joining Alexis as founding directors of Nesika are Chief Alice McKay of Matsqui First Nation Councillor David Walkem of Cook’s Ferry Indian Band, and Mark Peters from Peters First Nation all from BC.

Meanwhile, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation along with Alexander First Nation, Enoch Cree Nation, and Paul First Nation have formed the First Nation Capital Investment Partnership (FNCIP) to invest and acquire assets specifically in their region and to work on projects over $50 million.

“We (FNCIP) haven’t spoken specifically on TMX, but certainly if those conversations come up, we will look at it,” said Alexis.

He doesn’t see FNCIP and Nesika as working in competition.

“I think the intent of these two organizations is very clear and they’re different scopes. The Trans Mountain pipeline involves 129 communities (and) FNCIP investment involves four communities. Each are strategically designed to focus on specific projects,” he said.

Paul Poscente is executive director of Nesika and also serves as CEO for Axxcelus Capital Advisory Partners, which will be the exclusive financial advisor for FNCIP.

Windspeaker.com

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Jordan Poole scores 20 points, Warriors hold off Jazz 94-92

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 20 points to lead a balanced Golden State scoring attack, and the Warriors held off a late Utah rally to beat the Jazz 94-92 on Sunday night. Royce O'Neale rebounded Bojan Bogdanovic's missed 3-pointer with a hand in his face and O'Neale couldn't convert a tip-in as the final buzzer sounded. Stephen Curry added 13 points, but struggled again with his 3-point stroke a month after becoming the all-time NBA 3s leader, going 1 for 13 from deep and 5 of 20 ove

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • Canada's Brianne Jenner, women's hockey team embracing uncertainty of Beijing Games

    In a career that already includes an Olympic gold medal and numerous accolades for club and country, Brianne Jenner describes this year as among the most impactful. A 12-year veteran of the Canadian women's national team, she credits the rapport the group has achieved with shaping a standout campaign. "This season especially has been one of the most memorable for me, largely because of the environment we have on the team," she told CBC Sports. "There's a sense that everyone can be themselves, ev

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Beijing Olympics' top doctor defends stricter COVID testing as necessary protection

    The chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel is defending the strict protocols in place for participants attending the Olympics in China as necessary to reduce the risk of spread during the Games. Dr. Brian McCloskey told CBC Sports on Friday that the protocols have detected more positive cases in arrivals to Beijing than at a similar point for the Tokyo Olympics in July, something he said is expected and what they are designed to do. "It's picking up people who might be infectious and mig

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu