Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2030

The global non-opioid pain treatment market valued at USD 13,200.6 million in 2020, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the forecast period. Non-opioid analgesics are prescribed and over-the-counter (OTC) medications is used to ease the pain. They have become gradually emphasized in various clinical settings as a preferred, effective, and safe first-line therapy substitute to opioid medications for chronic pain and mild to moderate acute pain.

Non-opioid pain treatment involves strong pain relievers. This treatment is done in the place of opioids due to increased addiction caused by opioids. They have more side effects compare to non-opioids drugs. Non-opioid drugs are used as a first-line of treatment for acute pain. They are present in prescribed formulations and over-the-counter medication to ease pain. With the opioid crisis and cut down on the prescription of opioid painkillers, non-opioids painkillers are the substitute to opioid painkiller. This is anticipated to propel the non-opioids pain treatment market growth.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease will further propel the non-opioids pain treatment market growth. Increasing spending on research and development, undergoing clinical trials, and change in the governing environment will increase the support for several non-opioid drugs which trigger the growth of the non-opioids pain treatment market. Modernized development pathway for non-opioid analgesics and partnership among the major manufacturers for the drug development is expected to boost the non-opioids pain treatment market.

Rising prevalence of diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, dental disorders, and epilepsy, leading to chronic pain conditions, such as migraine, osteoarthritis, lower back pain, fibromyalgia, localized neuropathic pain, and localized musculoskeletal pain, are driving the global non-opioid pain treatment market growth.

Factors such as the high price of patent drugs and the use of opioids in numerous under developing and developed countries will restrain the non-opioid pain treatment market in the forecast period.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Product

Based on product, the non-opioid pain treatment market is segmented into medical cannabis treatments, capsaicin-derived treatments, menthol-containing treatments, omega-3 fatty acid-containing treatments, and botulinum toxins.

Among all product segments of non-opioid pain treatment, the medical cannabis treatments segment has the fastest market growth in 2021 and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing burden of diseases, which is expected to drives the demand for the medical cannabis treatment segment during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing aged population which generates high demand for healthcare services, and the high demand for cannabis for medical use due to the legal use of medical cannabis in developed countries are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Disease

Based on disease, the non-opioid pain treatment market is segmented into arthritis, cancer, dental, epilepsy, fibromyalgia, migraine, multiple sclerosis, and surgical. The cancer segment is further divided into brain, breast, colorectal, leukemia/lymphoma, melanoma, prostate, and others.

The cancer segment has the fastest market growth cumulatively in 2021 and is anticipated to remain the fastest segment until the forecast period 2030. The growth of cancer segment is attributed to non-opioid pain treatment for cancer patients often present with chronic pain, which boosts the growth of non-opioid pain treatment market growth in the forecast period.

In addition, growing awareness regarding the side effects associated with cancer treatment like hair loss is anticipated to drive the demand for non-opioid pain treatment in the forecast period.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Drug Type

Based on drug type, the non-opioid pain treatment market is segmented into acetaminophen, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, anticonvulsants, and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor antidepressants. The corticosteroids segment holds the largest segment in 2021 and is projected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.

Corticosteroids have been shown to decrease spontaneous discharge in an injured nerve, which reduces neuropathic pain, which is expected to contribute to segment growth during the forecast period. In addition, corticosteroids are also used to treat depression, which can boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the non-opioid pain treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period.

The growth of the hospital pharmacies segment can be attributed to various technological advancements resulting in higher success rates post-treatment and surgeries, and the delivery of efficient patient care, which is significantly contributing to the hospital pharmacies segment growth during the forecast period.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Region:

Based on region, the non-opioid pain treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The non-opioid pain treatment market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to favorable regulatory scenario.

The key factor contributing to the North American market is the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis in the population. The prolonged access to medical care because of healthcare reforms further propels the regional market. Therefore, the economies in this region and growing demographics are predictable to offer good opportunities for regional market growth.

Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the non-opioid pain treatment market. The majority of the market is generated in less established nations with relaxed regulations regarding cannabis. Japan, China, and India are the top markets for these drugs owing to the high demand for better health management and awareness about pain medication, and economic conditions. In addition, the growing aged population in this region will also affect the market positively.

Some Recent Developments in the Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market:

June 2019- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan started patient dosing in Phase II Clinical Trial of MD-7246 in patients with abdominal pain related with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D). The companies are evaluating the product, as an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with certain GI diseases.

June 2018- Sandoz Canada declared partnership agreement with Tilray, a Health Canada licensed producer of medical cannabis to become the first Canadian pharmaceutical company to come into the medical cannabis field

January 2018- Centrexion Therapeutics raised USS 67 million and introduced Phase 3 program for CNTX-4975 in knee osteoarthritis pain. CNTX-4975, ultra-pure, a synthetic injection of trans-capsaicin for the treatment of chronic pain owing to knee osteoarthritis. CNTX-4975 is a novel, highly differentiated, non-opioid therapy designed to be inserted directly into the painful joint.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market

The QMI team is closely observing the impact of COVID-19 on the non-opioid pain treatment market. The nationwide lockdown and continuous increase in infection rates across the country generated a widespread financial impact on the clinic's services. The huge number of pain and clinic services has observed a drop in several patient visits amid COVID-19 ultimately dropping client contact. Thus, a negative impact of COVID-19 on the non-opioid pain treatment market is observed.

Some Major Findings of the Global Non-opioid Pain Treatment Market Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth global non-opioid pain treatment market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global non-opioid pain treatment market, which include Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Centrexion Therapeutics, Novartis AG, US WorldMeds, LLC, GW Pharmaceuticals plc. Cara Therapeutics, Anodyne Pain, LLC, and Trait Biosciences

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that include analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global non-opioid pain treatment market

Browse key industry insights spread across 165 pages with 85 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Product (Medical Cannabis Treatments, Capsaicin-derived Treatments, Menthol-containing Treatments, Omega-3 Fatty Acid-Containing Treatments, and Botulinum Toxins), Disease (Arthritis, Cancer, Dental, Epilepsy, Fibromyalgia, Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis, Surgical), Drug Type (Acetaminophen, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids, Anticonvulsants, Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor Antidepressants), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Market Size and Forecasting to 2030” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

