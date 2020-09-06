Non-medical masks to be mandatory indoors on UPEI campus

Students and staff at University of Prince Edward Island will be required to wear non-medical face masks while in campus buildings when classes begin on Tuesday.

The new directive from the university was released last week.

Exceptions will be allowed when people are eating or alone in an office or laboratory, and consideration will be given to those individuals who are unable to wear one due to health conditions, according to a media release.

"This new measure, along with physical distancing … and hand hygiene, will enable us to better protect each other," the release says.

Arrows and other signs will remind people about the public health protocols.

A supply of disposable non-medical masks will be kept at the UPEI student affairs kiosk at Dalton Hall for any students who forget or do not have access to a mask, according to the release.

A supply of masks will also be available in labs and classrooms.

The school's operational plan had previously strongly recommended the wearing of masks.

On its website, Charlottetown's Holland College says the use of non-medical masks or face coverings in most common spaces inside is strongly recommend, but not mandated.

