Non-league side Ashton United make ambitious bid to loan Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during World Cup

(REUTERS)

Non-league side Ashton United have made a somewhat optmistic loan bid to sign Erling Haaland for the duration of the World Cup.

The Manchester City striker, who has wasted little in adapating to life in England with 23 goals to his name in the first part of the season, will not be involved in Qatar, after Norway failed to qualify.

Pep Guardiola has joked Haaland will “hopefully not eat much and drink much” during the lengthy break, believing his forward will play plenty of golf and split his time between Norway and Marbella.

However, with City now not in action until December 22, when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, seventh-tier Ashton have proposed an alternative plan for Haaland’s time off.

They have five matches while City are not in action, and have made a loan offer for a player they unsurprisingly believe will be a “great fit” for the club.

“Ashton United can confirm that the club has submitted a 28-day loan approach for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland,” the club said in a statement.

“With the current Premier League champions not in action until late December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, The Robins have reached out to our neighbours at the Ethiad in order to keep Haaland’s match fitness with him not being involved in Qatar.”

“It just makes sense,” Ashton manager Michael Clegg added. “City aren’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit. It makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks.

“We think he will be a great fit for us and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well.”