Non-Independent Director of Almonty Industries Picks Up 52% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) should definitely note that the Non-Independent Director, Daniel D'Amato, recently paid CA$0.46 per share to buy CA$508k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 52%.

Almonty Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Daniel D'Amato is the biggest insider purchase of Almonty Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.56. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.32m shares for CA$1.1m. But insiders sold 240.50k shares worth CA$148k. In total, Almonty Industries insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Almonty Industries insiders own about CA$15m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Almonty Industries Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Almonty Industries shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Almonty Industries. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Almonty Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

