Non-Executive Independent Director Philip Bowman Just Bought 17% More Shares In KMD Brands Limited (NZSE:KMD)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the KMD Brands Limited (NZSE:KMD) Non-Executive Independent Director, Philip Bowman, recently bought NZ$68k worth of stock, for NZ$1.37 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 17%.

KMD Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Abigail Foote for NZ$102k worth of shares, at about NZ$1.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being NZ$1.35). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

KMD Brands insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

KMD Brands is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$2.4m worth of KMD Brands stock, about 0.2% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The KMD Brands Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that KMD Brands insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that KMD Brands has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

