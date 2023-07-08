Non-Executive Director of Sunshine Gold Picks Up 24% More Stock

Potential Sunshine Gold Limited (ASX:SHN) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Antonio Torresan, recently bought AU$247k worth of stock, paying AU$0.015 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 24%.

View our latest analysis for Sunshine Gold

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sunshine Gold

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the recent purchase by Antonio Torresan was the biggest purchase of Sunshine Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.015 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Sunshine Gold share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Sunshine Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.017. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Sunshine Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 39% of Sunshine Gold shares, worth about AU$5.6m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sunshine Gold Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Sunshine Gold we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 6 warning signs for Sunshine Gold that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Sunshine Gold may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here