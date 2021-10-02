Non-Executive Director Matthew Stubbs Just Bought 250% More Shares In Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Non-Executive Director, Matthew Stubbs, recently bought AU$74k worth of stock, for AU$0.37 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 250%, which is arguably a good sign.

Lindsay Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Matthew Stubbs is the biggest insider purchase of Lindsay Australia shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.37. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Matthew Stubbs was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Matthew Stubbs bought 280.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.37. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lindsay Australia insiders own about AU$30m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindsay Australia Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Lindsay Australia we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Lindsay Australia that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

