Non-Executive Director of Maggie Beer Holdings Susan Thomas Buys 83% More Shares

Potential Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Susan Thomas, recently bought AU$390k worth of stock, paying AU$0.13 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 83%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Maggie Beer Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Executive Director Susan Thomas was not their only acquisition of Maggie Beer Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.21 per share in a AU$630k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.16). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Maggie Beer Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.16. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Maggie Beer Holdings insiders own 34% of the company, worth about AU$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Maggie Beer Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Maggie Beer Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Maggie Beer Holdings. While conducting our analysis, we found that Maggie Beer Holdings has 5 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

