Non-Executive Director of Luminor Financial Holdings Chee Seng Kwan Buys 7.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Luminor Financial Holdings Limited (Catalist:5UA) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Chee Seng Kwan, recently paid S$0.07 per share to buy S$237k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Luminor Financial Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Wisun Soon, sold S$286k worth of shares at a price of S$0.079 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of S$0.072. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Luminor Financial Holdings shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Luminor Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Luminor Financial Holdings insiders own about S$5.6m worth of shares (which is 46% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Luminor Financial Holdings Tell Us?

The stark truth for Luminor Financial Holdings is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Luminor Financial Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

