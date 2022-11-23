Non-Executive Director David Fitch Just Bought 7.5% More Shares In QEM Limited (ASX:QEM)

Potential QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, David Fitch, recently bought AU$600k worth of stock, paying AU$0.22 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 7.5%.

QEM Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Executive Director David Fitch was not their only acquisition of QEM shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$710k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.18 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While QEM insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. QEM insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about AU$12m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The QEM Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest QEM insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for QEM (3 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

