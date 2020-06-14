Non-Executive Chairman Peter Adam Dubens Just Bought 87% More Shares In Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Adam Dubens, recently bought a whopping UK£803k worth of stock, at a price of UK£0.35. That purchase boosted their holding by 87%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Time Out Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Adam Dubens was the biggest purchase of Time Out Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.39. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Time Out Group share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter Adam Dubens.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AIM:TMO Recent Insider Trading June 14th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Time Out Group insiders own about UK£6.6m worth of shares (which is 6.0% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Time Out Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Time Out Group insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Time Out Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Time Out Group (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

