Non- Executive Chairman of Patriot Lithium Hugh Warner Buys 18% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Non- Executive Chairman, Hugh Warner, recently bought AU$78k worth of stock, for AU$0.21 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 18%.

Patriot Lithium Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Director Philip Thick for AU$99k worth of shares, at about AU$0.28 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.20. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Patriot Lithium insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.24 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Patriot Lithium

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Patriot Lithium insiders own about AU$5.9m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Patriot Lithium Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Patriot Lithium insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Patriot Lithium has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

