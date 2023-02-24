The Non-Executive Chairman of GB Group plc (LON:GBG), Richard Longdon, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in GB Group plc (LON:GBG) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Chairman, Richard Longdon, recently paid UK£3.33 per share to buy UK£100k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GB Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Longdon was the biggest purchase of GB Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£3.17. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While GB Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around UK£3.68. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of GB Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£3.5m worth of GB Group stock, about 0.4% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GB Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that GB Group insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GB Group. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for GB Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

