'Non-essential' travel: what do Australia's latest coronavirus restrictions mean?

Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Australia is approaching a nationwide lockdown, akin to those seen overseas, with states and territories closing their borders and enforcing mandatory self-isolation on travellers.

Scott Morrison has told Australians to avoid all “non-essential” travel, in particular interstate travel and longer distances intrastate.

Three jurisdictions – the Northern Territory, South Australia and Tasmania – have effectively closed their borders to outside travel, while the ACT has urged all non-essential travel into surrounding NSW to be postponed.

What does ‘non-essential’ mean?

Under the national guidelines, travel to school, to workplaces and to shops to buy staples are all considered essential, as is travel on compassionate grounds, or for emergencies. The use of public transport for school or work is also considered essential.

Australia's health department defines essential and non-essential events, for which travel is necessary.





The diverging approaches to school closures may stem from the considerable uncertainty around the extent to which children are playing a role in spreading Covid-19.

Children make up a tiny minority of confirmed cases – fewer than 1% of positive tests in China were children under nine. It is probable that a bigger pool are getting infected but only experiencing mild or no symptoms. Among those who have tested positive, nearly 6% developed very serious illness, according to an assessment of 2,000 patients aged under 18 in Wuhan, with under-fives and babies being most at risk.

A significant unknown is how infectious children are, assuming large numbers are getting infected. Early evidence suggests that around 50% of transmission in the pandemic at large has involved asymptomatic people and children could be among this group.

“It seems most plausible to me that they are being infected but are at low risk of developing disease,” said Prof Peter Smith, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “We know that for flu, children are important transmitters of infection, which is the basis for the flu vaccination programme directed at children, but we do not know yet how important they are as transmitters of coronavirus. So closing schools would be based on the assumption that they do make an important contribution to transmission.”

Rates of various illnesses are seen to rise and fall at the start and end of school terms. School holidays were thought to have led to a plateau in the 2009 swine flu pandemic. Also advised hygiene and social distancing measures, such as hand washing and reduced physical contact, just aren’t very effective in a primary school playground setting. So there is the potential for schools to act as a local fountain of infection for the surrounding area.

“Every mother and father knows that when kids go back to school they’re going to get hammered by colds and flus and sore throats,” said Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia.

This uncertain science has to be carefully weighed against the certain disruption and cost of school closures, including taking large numbers of doctors and nurses out of the workplace, and unintended consequences such as grandparents, who are among the most vulnerable, taking on childcare and facing greater exposure.





Essential activities also include healthcare appointments and pharmacy visits.

On Sunday Victoria and NSW both said they would be closing down many non-essential services over the following 48 hours, citing petrol stations, supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, freight and logistics and home delivery services among those deemed essential.

That would override previous national definitions of non-essential indoor gatherings of fewer than 100 people (including staff), which included: cinemas and theatres; restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs; weddings; funerals.

Holiday travel interstate is non-essential. Holiday plans should be abandoned, the prime minister said. People should stay at home.

But the definition of non-essential is dependent on individual circumstance, and the government has urged Australians to consider the health of the community’s most vulnerable in deciding whether travel is essential or not.

Exercise ‘common sense’

In his press conference Sunday, the prime minister defined “non-essential travel” as “the sort of travel that would not be normally part of your normal life”.

“Going to the shops is something you have to do, get into work, other important tasks you have to do on a daily basis, but I think Australians can exercise their common sense about things they know are not essential and this is again the point I am making to people: we will give you as many rules and as many guidelines as we can but we need you to think carefully about what you are doing and your behaviour and the impact it has on others.”

Cancel all holidays

Morrison said all holiday plans – international and interstate – should be postponed.

“[Cancelling non-essential travel] does mean that those holidays that you may have been planning to take interstate over the school holidays are cancelled. It is regrettable and I know the impact it will have on many people in those communities where those holidays were going to take place. These decisions are not taken lightly.”

Overseas travel is warned against by the Australian government, which has issued a Level 4 advisory – the highest level: “We now advise all Australians: do not travel overseas at this time.

“Regardless of your destination, age or health, our advice is do not travel at this time.”

State and territory restrictions

Tasmania was the first state to close its borders. All non-essential travellers to Tasmania will be required to self-isolate for a fortnight.

"Our leaders can only go so far to protect us from coronavirus.

It’s now up to us to be sensible, considerate and lead the country in being the best Australians we can be and we can do that just by being Tasmanians," writes @JennaCairney1https://t.co/rqpaXVPFAJ pic.twitter.com/g2y9EDLNnk

— Mercury (@themercurycomau) March 19, 2020

The Northern Territory and South Australia have also announced border closures.

South Australia will close its borders from 4pm Tuesday, with 12 designated crossing points. Travellers will be required to sign a declaration about their health and willingness to undertake mandatory self-isolation for two weeks.

Also from 4pm Tuesday, anyone crossing the Northern Territory’s borders into that jurisdiction will be required to self-isolate for a fortnight, with exemptions granted for “essential arrivals” such as health and emergency services, defence force members and police, flight crews and freight.

The ACT chief minister, Andrew Barr, said on Sunday the territory could not close its borders (given its small size and being surrounded by NSW), but the ACT had advised that non-essential travel by ACT residents should be suspended.

“The only travel outside of the Canberra region should be for work, for compassionate reasons, and to ensure the essential supplies and services that our region needs. If you travel to the ACT for work or for your essential services, you are considered to be part of the Canberra region. We are urging Canberrans to take a common sense approach to this instruction. And carefully consider whether you need to travel outside of our region for any of these reasons,” Barr said.

“This means no holidays on the south coast. This means no weekends in Sydney or Melbourne. Visiting family and friends outside of the Canberra region has to be carefully considered and if it is not essential, do not do it.”