Non-essential shops to reopen from 15 June

All non-essential retailers in England can reopen from 15 June, Boris Johnson has announced. Outdoor markets and car showrooms can reopen from 1 June, reports the BBC.

All retailers must adhere to social distancing measures and new hygiene measures, published by the government, and will face spot checks. They must also complete a risk assessment after consultation with trade unions and workers.

"Shops now have the time to implement this guidance before they reopen," said Boris Johnson. "This will ensure there can be no doubt about what steps they should take."

Non-essential retailers include shops selling clothes, shoes, toys, furniture, books, and electronics, plus tailors, auction houses, photography studios, and indoor markets. The easing of restrictions comes nine weeks after the Prime Minister issued his initial lockdown statement when he urged the public to stay at home.

Our high streets will look very different than before with some retailers having folded under the strain of the pandemic, including Oasis and Warehouse. Cath Kidston is also said to be in serious financial trouble.

Conversely, online shopping has boomed throughout the pandemic. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that online sales as a proportion of all retail reached a record high of 30.7 per cent in April. The amount of goods sold fell by 18.1%, while clothing sales halved.

