37 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Guy In Your Life

Bobby Schuessler
·13 min read

Valentine’s Day can befuddle the best of us. On top of the whole holiday serving as a dedicated relationship reminder (a.k.a. whether we have one or not), there’s an added tricky-gifting component too — a February 14 shopping tradition that can become even further complicated when the Y-chromosomes in our lives aren't longing for standard floral arrangements or heart-shaped chocolate boxes.

But there'll be no need for present drama in 2021, because we’ve got the dude-approved goods lined up right here to save you from last-minute gifting fiascos. Scroll on for our curated hit-list of creative gadgets to unique fashion finds and sleek grooming products that your main man (whether friend, family member or S.O.) will adore. And for those who are opting out of V-Day altogether, the 37 stylish finds ahead are all still single-and-fabulous-approved.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h3><a href="https://www.mancrates.com/store/products/jerky-heart" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Man Crates Jerky Heart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Man Crates Jerky Heart</a></h3><br>This year, say it with...beef jerky. If your man has a special place in his heart for dried, smoked meats, then this gift box will surely delight.<br><br><strong>Man Crates</strong> Jerky Heart, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mancrates.com%2Fstore%2Fproducts%2Fjerky-heart" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Man Crates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Man Crates</a>

Man Crates Jerky Heart


This year, say it with...beef jerky. If your man has a special place in his heart for dried, smoked meats, then this gift box will surely delight.

Man Crates Jerky Heart, $, available at Man Crates
<h3><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/cable-guys-the-child-device-holder" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cable Guys The Child Device Holder" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cable Guys The Child Device Holder</a></h3><br>This miniature Baby Yoda is perfectly sized to hold gaming controllers and iPhones, and uses the Force to charge (okay, <em>fine</em>, an included 6 ft micro USB cable) your tech devices, too.<br><br><strong>Cable Guys</strong> The Child Device Holder, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fcable-guys-the-child-device-holder" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>

Cable Guys The Child Device Holder


This miniature Baby Yoda is perfectly sized to hold gaming controllers and iPhones, and uses the Force to charge (okay, fine, an included 6 ft micro USB cable) your tech devices, too.

Cable Guys The Child Device Holder, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<h3><a href="https://huckberry.com/store/high-camp/category/p/59546-firelight-375-flask" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:High Camp Firelight Flask" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">High Camp Firelight Flask</a></h3><br>Whether you want to enjoy a cup of cocoa while camping/#glamping, or want to keep your spiked slushie frozen while in the hot tub, this double-insulated stainless flask can handle it all.<br><br><strong>High Camp</strong> Firelight 375 Flask, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fhigh-camp%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F59546-firelight-375-flask" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huckberry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Huckberry</a>

High Camp Firelight Flask


Whether you want to enjoy a cup of cocoa while camping/#glamping, or want to keep your spiked slushie frozen while in the hot tub, this double-insulated stainless flask can handle it all.

High Camp Firelight 375 Flask, $, available at Huckberry
<h3><a href="https://www.ralphlauren.com/men-accessories-socks/polo-bear-dress-sock-gift-set/507276.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Polo Bear Dress Sock Gift Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Polo Bear Dress Sock Gift Set</a></h3><br>The OG Polo mascot skiing and wearing sunglasses is certainly a look that someone special will treasure.<br><br><br><strong>Polo Ralph Lauren</strong> Polo Bear Dress Sock Gift Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fmen-accessories-socks%2Fpolo-bear-dress-sock-gift-set%2F507276.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ralph Lauren" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ralph Lauren</a>

Polo Bear Dress Sock Gift Set


The OG Polo mascot skiing and wearing sunglasses is certainly a look that someone special will treasure.


Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Dress Sock Gift Set, $, available at Ralph Lauren
<h3><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/malingoetz-saving-face-skin-care-set-usd-132-value/5744935" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Malin + Goetz Saving Face Skincare Set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Malin + Goetz Saving Face Skincare Set<br></a></h3><br>Since he's such a big fan of your top shelf bathroom setup, spoil him with his own set of luxe clean cleansing goods. <br><br><strong>Malin + Goetz</strong> Saving Face Skin Care Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmalingoetz-saving-face-skin-care-set-usd-132-value%2F5744935" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

Malin + Goetz Saving Face Skincare Set


Since he's such a big fan of your top shelf bathroom setup, spoil him with his own set of luxe clean cleansing goods.

Malin + Goetz Saving Face Skin Care Set, $, available at Nordstrom
<h3><a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Theragun-MINI-Professional-Handheld-Percussive-Therapy-Device-Portable-Deep-Tissue-Massager/322221305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Theragun MINI Portable Deep Tissue Massager" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Theragun MINI Portable Deep Tissue Massager</a></h3><br>Theragun's mighty massager has taken the world by storm, and it's easy to see why: The device is a magic wand for sore, overworked muscles, making it a great gift if you're splurging on your fitness-loving partner this year.<br><br><strong>Theragun</strong> MINI Portable Deep Tissue Massager, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTheragun-MINI-Professional-Handheld-Percussive-Therapy-Device-Portable-Deep-Tissue-Massager%2F322221305" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Walmart</a>

Theragun MINI Portable Deep Tissue Massager


Theragun's mighty massager has taken the world by storm, and it's easy to see why: The device is a magic wand for sore, overworked muscles, making it a great gift if you're splurging on your fitness-loving partner this year.

Theragun MINI Portable Deep Tissue Massager, $, available at Walmart
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/3iwLIoD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bevel Shaving Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bevel Shaving Kit<br></a></h3><br>Keep his beard looking neat with this super-slick shaving set from Bevel. Disposable razors <em>who</em>?<br><br><strong>Bevel</strong> Shaving Kit, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3iwLIoD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Bevel Shaving Kit


Keep his beard looking neat with this super-slick shaving set from Bevel. Disposable razors who?

Bevel Shaving Kit, $, available at Amazon
<h3><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/the-office-antics-and-adventures-from-dunder-mifflin-by-christine-kopaczewsk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Office: Antics And Adventures From Dunder Mifflin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Office: Antics And Adventures From Dunder Mifflin</a></h3><br>If rewatching <em>The Office</em> is among your favorite pastimes, then this pocket sized superfan gift will be an amazing present for the Jim Halpert to your Pam Beesly.<br><br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> The Office: Antics and Adventures from Dunder Mifflin, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-office-antics-and-adventures-from-dunder-mifflin-by-christine-kopaczewsk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>

The Office: Antics And Adventures From Dunder Mifflin


If rewatching The Office is among your favorite pastimes, then this pocket sized superfan gift will be an amazing present for the Jim Halpert to your Pam Beesly.


Urban Outfitters The Office: Antics and Adventures from Dunder Mifflin, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<h3><a href="https://www.goldbelly.com/lou-malnatis-pizzeria/spreading-hearts-charity-pizza-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lou Malnati's Spreading Hearts Charity Pizza Pack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lou Malnati's Spreading Hearts Charity Pizza Pack</a></h3><br>Break his heart into shareable pieces.<br><br><strong>Lou Malnati's</strong> Spreading Hearts Charity Pizza Pack, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Flou-malnatis-pizzeria%2Fspreading-hearts-charity-pizza-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goldbelly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Goldbelly</a>

Lou Malnati's Spreading Hearts Charity Pizza Pack


Break his heart into shareable pieces.

Lou Malnati's Spreading Hearts Charity Pizza Pack, $, available at Goldbelly
<h3><a href="https://huckberry.com/store/lululemon/category/p/59374-abc-jogger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon ABC Jogger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon ABC Jogger<br></a></h3><br>If your man is still wearing his college sweatpants around the apartment, it may be time for an upgrade. This pair from Lululemon's exclusive collection with Huckberry are just as soft as his favorite worn-in pair, but won't embarrass you when you're at the grocery store.<br><br><strong>lululemon</strong> ABC Jogger, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Flululemon%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F59374-abc-jogger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huckberry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Huckberry</a>

Lululemon ABC Jogger


If your man is still wearing his college sweatpants around the apartment, it may be time for an upgrade. This pair from Lululemon's exclusive collection with Huckberry are just as soft as his favorite worn-in pair, but won't embarrass you when you're at the grocery store.

lululemon ABC Jogger, $, available at Huckberry
<h3><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/unisex-renew-compact-transit-backpack-taupe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack </a></h3><br>If your man is always on the move, help him get there in ease and style with this lightweight-yet-sturdy backpack made from 100% recycled materials.<br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The ReNew Transit Backpack, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Funisex-renew-compact-transit-backpack-taupe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack


If your man is always on the move, help him get there in ease and style with this lightweight-yet-sturdy backpack made from 100% recycled materials.

Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack, $, available at Everlane
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/3o3eVIT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack</a></h3><br>If your bud appreciates the sauce, gift him this treasure — a trio of fancy-ass <a href="https://amzn.to/2H35LsV" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:truffle hot sauce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">truffle hot sauce</a>. He'll never spend this much on himself for condiments and will appreciate your understanding that he may not want to share.<br><br><strong>TRUFF</strong> Hot Sauce Variety Pack, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3o3eVIT" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack


If your bud appreciates the sauce, gift him this treasure — a trio of fancy-ass truffle hot sauce. He'll never spend this much on himself for condiments and will appreciate your understanding that he may not want to share.

TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack, $, available at Amazon
<h3><a href="https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/heattech-knitted-cap-jw-anderson-435181.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uniqlo x J.W Anderson Beanie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uniqlo x J.W Anderson Beanie</a></h3><br>Beanies are like friends: You can never have too many. Double down on cozy with this heattech version from the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson collection. <br><br><strong>Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson</strong> Heattech Knitted Cap, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fheattech-knitted-cap-jw-anderson-435181.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uniqlo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uniqlo</a>

Uniqlo x J.W Anderson Beanie


Beanies are like friends: You can never have too many. Double down on cozy with this heattech version from the Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson collection.

Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Heattech Knitted Cap, $, available at Uniqlo
<h3><a href="https://homesick.com/products/date-night-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homesick Date Night Candle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homesick Date Night Candle</a></h3><br>Set the mood for a cozy night in with this woodsy candle that features notes of patchouli, fig, cashmere, and red current.<br><br><br><strong>Homesick Candles</strong> Date Night Candle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomesick.com%2Fproducts%2Fdate-night-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homesick Candles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homesick Candles</a>

Homesick Date Night Candle


Set the mood for a cozy night in with this woodsy candle that features notes of patchouli, fig, cashmere, and red current.


Homesick Candles Date Night Candle, $, available at Homesick Candles
<h3><a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/mini-keg-beer-making-kit-ipa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mini Keg Beer Making Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mini Keg Beer Making Kit</a></h3><br>Transform his love of beer into a constructive activity — this reusable kit will have him brewing up and bottling his very own IPA at-home in time for V-Day dinner. <br><br><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong> Mini Keg Beer Making Kit - IPA, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmini-keg-beer-making-kit-ipa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>

Mini Keg Beer Making Kit


Transform his love of beer into a constructive activity — this reusable kit will have him brewing up and bottling his very own IPA at-home in time for V-Day dinner.

Uncommon Goods Mini Keg Beer Making Kit - IPA, $, available at Uncommon Goods
<h2><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/suitsupply-neat-silk-tie/5777574" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SuitSupply Neat Silk Tie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SuitSupply Neat Silk Tie</a></h2><br>Math nerds, intellects, and Kornacki fans alike will appreciate that on closer inspection, the repeat pattern on this tie is indeed Pi.<br><br><strong>SuitSupply</strong> Neat Silk Tie, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsuitsupply-neat-silk-tie%2F5777574" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

SuitSupply Neat Silk Tie


Math nerds, intellects, and Kornacki fans alike will appreciate that on closer inspection, the repeat pattern on this tie is indeed Pi.

SuitSupply Neat Silk Tie, $, available at Nordstrom
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/2UlFL3C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints</a></h3><br>Share these with your work husband or as a token gift of positivity.<br><br><strong>Bob Ross</strong> Happy Little Tree Mints, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2UlFL3C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints


Share these with your work husband or as a token gift of positivity.

Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints, $, available at Amazon
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/2tWRYRy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skagen Men's Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Quartz Watch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Skagen Men's Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Quartz Watch</a></h3><br>Danish brand Skagen makes some of the most stylish, affordable watches around. If you're looking to give a subtle hint to your perpetually late mate, try this Amazon gem, which <em>clocks</em> in at just $69. (Nice.)<br><br><br><strong>Skagen</strong> Men's Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Quartz Watch, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2tXfcXM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Skagen Men's Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Quartz Watch


Danish brand Skagen makes some of the most stylish, affordable watches around. If you're looking to give a subtle hint to your perpetually late mate, try this Amazon gem, which clocks in at just $69. (Nice.)


Skagen Men's Jorn Minimalistic Stainless Steel Quartz Watch, $, available at Amazon
<h3><a href="https://www.mrporter.com/en-us/mens/product/jaxon-lane/grooming/masks/bro-sheet-mask-x-4/4068883320938447" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jaxon Lane Bro Sheet Mask (set of 4)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jaxon Lane Bro Sheet Mask (set of 4)</a></h3><br>Do you even sheet mask, Bro?<br><br><strong>Jaxon Lane</strong> Bro Sheet Mask x 4, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fjaxon-lane%2Fgrooming%2Fmasks%2Fbro-sheet-mask-x-4%2F4068883320938447" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MR PORTER" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MR PORTER</a>

Jaxon Lane Bro Sheet Mask (set of 4)


Do you even sheet mask, Bro?

Jaxon Lane Bro Sheet Mask x 4, $, available at MR PORTER
<h3><a href="https://dailyhighclub.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Daily High Club Box" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Daily High Club Box</a></h3><br>Bless your mans with one of 2021's most wanted goods: a monthly box of curated smoking essentials, including everything from specialty rolling papers to rolling tips, premium matches, and a few other "goodies."<br><br><strong>The Daily High Club</strong> El Primo Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdailyhighclub.com%2Fproducts%2Fel-primo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Daily High Club" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Daily High Club</a>

The Daily High Club Box


Bless your mans with one of 2021's most wanted goods: a monthly box of curated smoking essentials, including everything from specialty rolling papers to rolling tips, premium matches, and a few other "goodies."

The Daily High Club El Primo Box, $, available at The Daily High Club
<h3><a href="https://urbanstems.com/products/plants/the-geoff/NF-PLNT-00053.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urbanstems The Geoff" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urbanstems The Geoff</a></h3><br>Brighten up any space with this adorable air plant (a suitable choice if you're far from having a green thumb) in a whimsical giraffe planter.<br><br><strong>Urbanstems</strong> The Geoff, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Furbanstems.com%2Fproducts%2Fplants%2Fthe-geoff%2FNF-PLNT-00053.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urbanstems" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urbanstems</a>

Urbanstems The Geoff


Brighten up any space with this adorable air plant (a suitable choice if you're far from having a green thumb) in a whimsical giraffe planter.

Urbanstems The Geoff, $, available at Urbanstems
<h3><a href="https://www.backcountry.com/trailtopia" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Trailtopia Ramen Noodles Pack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Trailtopia Ramen Noodles Pack</a></h3><br>Your adventurer deserves some sustenance for his next trip out on the trails. <br><br><br><strong>Trailtopia</strong> GF Ramen Noodles, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Ftrailtopia-gf-ramen-noodles-beef%3F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Back Country" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Back Country</a>

Trailtopia Ramen Noodles Pack


Your adventurer deserves some sustenance for his next trip out on the trails.


Trailtopia GF Ramen Noodles, $, available at Back Country
<h3><a href="https://www.goldbelly.com/guss-pickles" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Guss' Pickles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Guss' Pickles</a></h3><br>This gift of pickles from America's oldest family-run pickle shop comes in a gallon bucket so it should be reserved for true enthusiasts only.<br><br><strong>Guss' Pickles</strong> NY Fresh Kosher Dill Pickles - 1 Gallon, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fguss-pickles%2Fny-fresh-kosher-dill-pickles-1-gallon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goldbelly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Goldbelly</a>

Guss' Pickles


This gift of pickles from America's oldest family-run pickle shop comes in a gallon bucket so it should be reserved for true enthusiasts only.

Guss' Pickles NY Fresh Kosher Dill Pickles - 1 Gallon, $, available at Goldbelly
<h3><a href="https://getmaude.com/products/rise-condoms" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maude Rise Condoms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maude Rise Condoms<br></a></h3><br>Because nothing is sexier than keeping things safe in the bedroom.<br><br><strong>Maude</strong> rise, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgetmaude.com%2Fproducts%2Frise-condoms" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maude" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maude</a>

Maude Rise Condoms


Because nothing is sexier than keeping things safe in the bedroom.

Maude rise, $, available at Maude
<h3><a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/veja-v-12-sneaker-men/5147304/full" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Veja V-12 Sneaker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Veja V-12 Sneaker</a></h3><br>Upgrade his ancient, formerly-white sneaks with a responsibly-made pair of leather V-12s (or a <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/veja-v-10-sneaker-men/5147311/lite" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegan option" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegan option</a>) from French label Veja.<br><br><strong>VEJA</strong> V-12 Sneaker, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fveja-v-12-sneaker-men%2F5147304%2Ffull" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

Veja V-12 Sneaker


Upgrade his ancient, formerly-white sneaks with a responsibly-made pair of leather V-12s (or a vegan option) from French label Veja.

VEJA V-12 Sneaker, $, available at Nordstrom
<h3><a href="https://drizly.com/liquor/whiskey/bourbon/four-roses-single-barrel/p6018" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon</a></h3><br>Getting your partner roses may be Valentine's Day 101, but a bottle of Four Roses? This year, we're making the case for raising a glass of bourbon sweeter than a first kiss.<br><br><strong>Four Roses Bourbon</strong> Single Barrel, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fliquor%2Fwhiskey%2Fbourbon%2Ffour-roses-single-barrel%2Fp6018" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drizly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Drizly</a>

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon


Getting your partner roses may be Valentine's Day 101, but a bottle of Four Roses? This year, we're making the case for raising a glass of bourbon sweeter than a first kiss.

Four Roses Bourbon Single Barrel, $, available at Drizly
<h3><a href="https://www.everlane.com/products/mens-uniform-french-terry-crew-dark-blue?collection=mens-bestsellersv2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frank & Oak Relaxed Tee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frank & Oak Relaxed Tee</a></h3><br>If you've recently relegated one his tees into one <em>your</em> favorite sleep shirts, gift him this sustainable organic cotton T-shirt from Frank & Oak's minimal collection as a upgraded replacement.<br><br><strong>Frank & Oak</strong> Good Cotton Relaxed Tee, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.frankandoak.com%2Fproduct%2F1120576-4JD%2Fgood-cotton-relaxed-tee-in-medieval-blue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frank & Oak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Frank & Oak</a>

Frank & Oak Relaxed Tee


If you've recently relegated one his tees into one your favorite sleep shirts, gift him this sustainable organic cotton T-shirt from Frank & Oak's minimal collection as a upgraded replacement.

Frank & Oak Good Cotton Relaxed Tee, $, available at Frank & Oak
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/3aUr8dF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise</a></h3><br>Win 10,000 relationship points by gifting him what's likely been collecting dust in his Amazon wish list since last year: A portable, sleek Nintendo Switch Lite — and if you're feeling extra generous, add in a game for him to enjoy.<br><br><strong>Nintendo</strong> Switch Lite - Turquoise, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3aUr8dF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise


Win 10,000 relationship points by gifting him what's likely been collecting dust in his Amazon wish list since last year: A portable, sleek Nintendo Switch Lite — and if you're feeling extra generous, add in a game for him to enjoy.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise, $, available at Amazon
<h3><a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/product/make-your-own-hot-sauce-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit</a></h3><br>Bring the heat this Valentine's Day with a DIY hot sauce kit that allows you to get creative in the kitchen. (Bonus points if you put your taste buds to the test with an at-home Hot Ones challenge.)<br><br><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong> Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fmake-your-own-hot-sauce-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>

Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit


Bring the heat this Valentine's Day with a DIY hot sauce kit that allows you to get creative in the kitchen. (Bonus points if you put your taste buds to the test with an at-home Hot Ones challenge.)

Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit, $, available at Uncommon Goods
<h3><a href="https://bellroy.com/products/note-sleeve-wallet/leather_rfid/java" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bellroy Note Sleeve Wallet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bellroy Note Sleeve Wallet</a></h3><br>Dads, grandpas, husbands, VIP buds... they'll all appreciate this high quality, low on bulky wallet. It's made of superior leather, comes with a coin holder, secret pocket, is RFID-blocking , comes in ten colors and a three-year warranty. Boom. <br><br><strong>Bellroy</strong> Note Sleeve, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbellroy.com%2Fproducts%2Fnote-sleeve-wallet%2Fleather_rfid%2Ftan%23image-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bellroy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bellroy</a>

Bellroy Note Sleeve Wallet


Dads, grandpas, husbands, VIP buds... they'll all appreciate this high quality, low on bulky wallet. It's made of superior leather, comes with a coin holder, secret pocket, is RFID-blocking , comes in ten colors and a three-year warranty. Boom.

Bellroy Note Sleeve, $, available at Bellroy
<h3><a href="https://www.thegrommet.com/products/metal-earth-3d-laser-cut-metal-model-building-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:3D Laser Cut Metal Model Building Kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">3D Laser Cut Metal Model Building Kit</a></h3><br>Slip this flat metal model building kit into your favorite hobbyist's V-Day card. We sourced this gift idea from The Grommet's <a href="https://www.thegrommet.com/search?q=small+business&button=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small business section" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">small business section</a> and we're super impressed with the options from a Ford Mustang to the Brooklyn Bridge.<br><br><strong>Metal Earth</strong> 3D Laser Cut Metal Model Building Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fmetal-earth-3d-laser-cut-metal-model-building-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Grommet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Grommet</a>

3D Laser Cut Metal Model Building Kit


Slip this flat metal model building kit into your favorite hobbyist's V-Day card. We sourced this gift idea from The Grommet's small business section and we're super impressed with the options from a Ford Mustang to the Brooklyn Bridge.

Metal Earth 3D Laser Cut Metal Model Building Kit, $, available at The Grommet
<h3><a href="https://shop.kineuphorics.com/products/dream-light" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kin Euphorics Dream Light Nightcap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kin Euphorics Dream Light Nightcap</a></h3><br>If he's on a new-year wellness kick, surprise him with <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2020/01/9323379/best-selling-products-january-2020#slide-10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a trending bottle of botanical elixir" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a trending bottle of botanical elixir </a>that's specially crafted to encourage dreamier sleep. Kin's Dream Light "nightcap" is made from a blend of earthy adaptogens and serene nootropics (like Reishi mushrooms) that can be mixed with milk or water before bed. <br><br><strong>Kin Euphorics</strong> Dream Light Nightcap, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.kineuphorics.com%2Fproducts%2Fdream-light" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kin Euphorics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kin Euphorics</a>

Kin Euphorics Dream Light Nightcap


If he's on a new-year wellness kick, surprise him with a trending bottle of botanical elixir that's specially crafted to encourage dreamier sleep. Kin's Dream Light "nightcap" is made from a blend of earthy adaptogens and serene nootropics (like Reishi mushrooms) that can be mixed with milk or water before bed.

Kin Euphorics Dream Light Nightcap, $, available at Kin Euphorics
<h3><em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/708082525/george-card-love-valentines-day-greeting" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seinfeld" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Seinfeld</a></em><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/708082525/george-card-love-valentines-day-greeting" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Costanza Valentine's Card" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> George Costanza Valentine's Card</a></h3><br>If you and your partner like to keep things simple with a thoughtful card exchange, look to Etsy: After all, nothing says "romance" quite like George Costanza striking a sensual pose.<br><br><strong>Influential People</strong> George Costanza Valentines Day Card, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F708082525%2Fgeorge-card-love-valentines-day-greeting" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

Seinfeld George Costanza Valentine's Card


If you and your partner like to keep things simple with a thoughtful card exchange, look to Etsy: After all, nothing says "romance" quite like George Costanza striking a sensual pose.

Influential People George Costanza Valentines Day Card, $, available at Etsy
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/361MXHk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Portable Cell Phone Touch Speaker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Portable Cell Phone Touch Speaker</a></h3><br>No more Bluetooth #struggles here — this minimally-designed wireless speaker magically connects to your phone when put in direct contact, allowing you to instantly blare your favorite songs (and let all your friends take a turn playing DJ) without any technical difficulties.<br><br><strong>On Trend Goods</strong> Portable Cell Phone Induction Speaker, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/361MXHk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Portable Cell Phone Touch Speaker


No more Bluetooth #struggles here — this minimally-designed wireless speaker magically connects to your phone when put in direct contact, allowing you to instantly blare your favorite songs (and let all your friends take a turn playing DJ) without any technical difficulties.

On Trend Goods Portable Cell Phone Induction Speaker, $, available at Amazon
<h3><a href="https://www.warbyparker.com/sunglasses/men/downing/antique-shale-fade" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Warby Parker Downing Sunglasses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Warby Parker Downing Sunglasses</a></h3><br>These Warby Parker sunnies are the chicest way to shield eyes from UV rays. Pro tip: Shop them now so he can have them for your next trip together.<br><br><strong>Warby Parker</strong> Downing Antique Shale Fade with Green-Grey lenses, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.warbyparker.com%2Fsunglasses%2Fmen%2Fdowning%2Fantique-shale-fade" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Warby Parker" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Warby Parker</a>

Warby Parker Downing Sunglasses


These Warby Parker sunnies are the chicest way to shield eyes from UV rays. Pro tip: Shop them now so he can have them for your next trip together.

Warby Parker Downing Antique Shale Fade with Green-Grey lenses, $, available at Warby Parker
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/37Ay9OA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thursday Boot Company Men's Rugged & Resilient Captain 6&quot; Lace-up Boot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thursday Boot Company Men's Rugged & Resilient Captain 6" Lace-up Boot</a></h3><br>If you're going to splurge this year, treat him to a pair of timeless leather boots that will only get better with age. (Just like him!)<br><br><br><strong>Thursday Boot Co.</strong> Men's Rugged & Resilient Captain 6" Lace-up Boot, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/37FXwPa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Thursday Boot Company Men's Rugged & Resilient Captain 6" Lace-up Boot


If you're going to splurge this year, treat him to a pair of timeless leather boots that will only get better with age. (Just like him!)


Thursday Boot Co. Men's Rugged & Resilient Captain 6" Lace-up Boot, $, available at Amazon
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/2ShgWTM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Merry Color Nicholas Cage Mermaid Pillow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Merry Color Nicholas Cage Mermaid Pillow</a></h3><br>An oldie but a goodie.<br><br><strong>Merrycolor</strong> Nicolas Cage Magic Reversible Sequin Pillowcase, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2RSFHqo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

Merry Color Nicholas Cage Mermaid Pillow


An oldie but a goodie.

Merrycolor Nicolas Cage Magic Reversible Sequin Pillowcase, $, available at Amazon
This photo history of the Nike SB Dunk is the stuff of a sneaker-heads' coffee table book dreams.
This photo history of the Nike SB Dunk is the stuff of a sneaker-heads' coffee table book dreams.
<h3><a href="https://amzn.to/39aHywN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LiveMusic! HearSafe High Fidelity Earplugs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LiveMusic! HearSafe High Fidelity Earplugs</a></h3><br>As recommended by our Shopping Director's composer husband, these were the best set of earplugs he's ever purchased. If you have a professional or enthusiastic musician in your life, they'll appreciate keeping their working assets (their ears!) protected while still enjoying a live show. The set comes with two pairs of earplugs at different strengths and a handy holder that can attach to his keychain so he's never without protection again.<br><br><strong>LiveMusic!</strong> HearSafe High Fidelity Ear Plugs for Musicians, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/39aHywN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

LiveMusic! HearSafe High Fidelity Earplugs


As recommended by our Shopping Director's composer husband, these were the best set of earplugs he's ever purchased. If you have a professional or enthusiastic musician in your life, they'll appreciate keeping their working assets (their ears!) protected while still enjoying a live show. The set comes with two pairs of earplugs at different strengths and a handy holder that can attach to his keychain so he's never without protection again.

LiveMusic! HearSafe High Fidelity Ear Plugs for Musicians, $, available at Amazon
For outdoorsy types or for those who simply like the <em>smell</em> of the outdoors. <a href="https://www.outdoorfellow.com/shop/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Outdoor Fellow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Outdoor Fellow</a> has six scents that include: winter fir, sandalwood + pine needle, mulled wine, and more. Plus, 5% of all proceeds go to <a href="http://www.tpl.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Trust For Public Land" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Trust For Public Land</a> — an organization that fights to keep public lands just that.
For outdoorsy types or for those who simply like the smell of the outdoors. Outdoor Fellow has six scents that include: winter fir, sandalwood + pine needle, mulled wine, and more. Plus, 5% of all proceeds go to The Trust For Public Land — an organization that fights to keep public lands just that.
A true hot sauce swag essential. Trust.
A true hot sauce swag essential. Trust.
<h3><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/calvin-klein-modern-cotton-boxer-brief-2-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Boxer Brief 2-Pack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Boxer Brief 2-Pack</a></h3><br>There's nothing wrong with a practical, affordable gift — when's the last time he invested in some new underwear? — and your male S.O. will feel like he's the star of his own #MyCalvins campaign with this two-pack of candy-colored briefs.<br><br><strong>Calvin Klein</strong> Modern Cotton Boxer Brief 2-Pack, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fcalvin-klein-modern-cotton-boxer-brief-2-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Boxer Brief 2-Pack


There's nothing wrong with a practical, affordable gift — when's the last time he invested in some new underwear? — and your male S.O. will feel like he's the star of his own #MyCalvins campaign with this two-pack of candy-colored briefs.

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Boxer Brief 2-Pack, $, available at Urban Outfitters
A draw-dropping gift with *oof,* a price tag to match. But, if you're in the market, this very special, limited edition collaboration between The Skateroom and the estate of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is a W-O-W gift he'll admire for years to come.
A draw-dropping gift with *oof,* a price tag to match. But, if you're in the market, this very special, limited edition collaboration between The Skateroom and the estate of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is a W-O-W gift he'll admire for years to come.
Throw a little loving and stylish shade his way this Valentine’s Day.
Throw a little loving and stylish shade his way this Valentine’s Day.
This classic, red-striped shirt feels like a timely buy for the February 14 occasion.
This classic, red-striped shirt feels like a timely buy for the February 14 occasion.
For the ANIMAL in your life.
For the ANIMAL in your life.
Skip the heart-shaped chocolate box and invest in a sweet ball cap instead — this one's by Paris-based design house Ami, which also means friend in French — how suiting.
Skip the heart-shaped chocolate box and invest in a sweet ball cap instead — this one's by Paris-based design house Ami, which also means friend in French — how suiting.
This comb-meets-bottle opener that can fit inside a wallet is the sweetest gift he never knew he needed.
This comb-meets-bottle opener that can fit inside a wallet is the sweetest gift he never knew he needed.
What kind of pants have 1,921 stellar reviews? Damn good comfortable pants that he will never ever want to take off. These are unassuming luxury.
What kind of pants have 1,921 stellar reviews? Damn good comfortable pants that he will never ever want to take off. These are unassuming luxury.
For the napper in your life who also travels on the reg.
For the napper in your life who also travels on the reg.
Any audiophile worth his salt is going to be both protective of his ears <em>and</em> keen to go to live shows. Vibes reusable earplugs are designed for sound quality. They allow you to hear sound clearly, just at a quieter volume.
Any audiophile worth his salt is going to be both protective of his ears and keen to go to live shows. Vibes reusable earplugs are designed for sound quality. They allow you to hear sound clearly, just at a quieter volume.
If you <em>really</em> love that traveler, upgrade his suitcase gear with this tech-savvy stunner.
If you really love that traveler, upgrade his suitcase gear with this tech-savvy stunner.
Make sure he looks super fly at that next pickup game.
Make sure he looks super fly at that next pickup game.
The outdoorsy-hipster in your life will appreciate this super cozy pullover.
The outdoorsy-hipster in your life will appreciate this super cozy pullover.
Because he deserves a top shelfy too. Plus, this go-to UK site for men's grooming and skincare offers free shipping to the US on all the brands you need to know (with competitive prices to boot).
Because he deserves a top shelfy too. Plus, this go-to UK site for men's grooming and skincare offers free shipping to the US on all the brands you need to know (with competitive prices to boot).
Art lovers will enjoy this high-brow puzzle that can be mounted and framed once complete.
Art lovers will enjoy this high-brow puzzle that can be mounted and framed once complete.
What time is it? Time for him to embrace a more <em>timeless</em> wristwatch.
What time is it? Time for him to embrace a more timeless wristwatch.
Keep him on his toes with these on-trend hiking-hybrid trainers.
Keep him on his toes with these on-trend hiking-hybrid trainers.
A collector knife used for decades by the French Foreign Legion, and perhaps on a future camping trip?<br><br>We suggest heading to <a href="https://huckberry.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Huckberry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Huckberry</a> in general to see what's in store at this mecca for guys who like gear.
A collector knife used for decades by the French Foreign Legion, and perhaps on a future camping trip?

We suggest heading to Huckberry in general to see what's in store at this mecca for guys who like gear.
Help him to cultivate and grow his hot sauce obsession.
Help him to cultivate and grow his hot sauce obsession.
A clean-lined backpack that has a padded laptop compartment and zippered pockets inside and out. Everything down to the black on black label and leather trim is built for a modern man.
A clean-lined backpack that has a padded laptop compartment and zippered pockets inside and out. Everything down to the black on black label and leather trim is built for a modern man.
Make that beard feel as great as it looks.
Make that beard feel as great as it looks.
This limited edition <em>Game of Thrones</em>-themed Johnnie Walker "White Walker" Blended Scotch Whisky is gimmicky for sure — but he's going to love it.
This limited edition Game of Thrones-themed Johnnie Walker "White Walker" Blended Scotch Whisky is gimmicky for sure — but he's going to love it.
Sometimes it's best to give him what he's been asking for.
Sometimes it's best to give him what he's been asking for.
The dad hat of all dad hats.
The dad hat of all dad hats.
Socks are not a lame gift! And this new brand that creates styles for every dude’s foot size (whether he’s a 7 or 17) proves it.
Socks are not a lame gift! And this new brand that creates styles for every dude’s foot size (whether he’s a 7 or 17) proves it.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

These Self-Love Gifts Are Exactly What You Need RN

The Most Romantic Airbnb Rentals

31 Galentine's Day Gifts To Get Your Inner Circle

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Blue Jays' deal with Michael Brantley not done

    The Toronto Blue Jays have not completed a deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

  • Chiefs' Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo. The Chiefs typically breeze through practice on Wednesday with little contact before ramping things up on Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do. Reid didn't say what phase of the five-step process Mahomes is in to be cleared to play, but the work he described his quarterback doing coincides with the fourth step. That involves a player resuming non-contact football activities, such as throwing and running, and is the final step before a player is deemed ready to go. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chad Henne finished the game and would be the starter if Mahomes was unable to play against the Bills. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • NFL world pays its respects to Philip Rivers, who is retiring after 17 seasons

    Tributes to Philip Rivers began pouring in on social media after he announced his retirement.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov contradicts Dana White's UFC return claims: 'Fights are not in these plans'

    Nurmagomedov spoke after Dana White implied the fighter was considering a return depending on what happens at UFC 257.

  • Warriors honour Kamala Harris' historic inauguration with moving video for 'MVP'

    The video featuring the dreams of a young Black girl from Oakland ends with chants of MVP. Madame Vice President.

  • The secret to Barry Trotz's success

    Islanders team broadcaster Brendan Burke says the key to the team's surprise success over the past few seasons starts with Barry Trotz, the human.

  • Rangers' Brendan Lemieux flops around in hilarious shot-block shift

    After losing an edge, Brendan Lemieux dove in front of a couple hard-nosed shots coming off the stick of Devils blueliner P.K. Subban.

  • NFL Conference Championship Predictions and Offseason Drama | More Football

    The NFL playoffs are down to the final four with the Bills and Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and the Buccaneers and Packers clashing for the NFC crown. The guys weigh in on the crucial status of Patrick Mahomes, why sitting the Chiefs star QB wouldn’t be the worst thing for the sport and how the Bills can upset the defending champs. Over at Lambeau, an aerial game in Green Bay clearly favors Aaron Rodgers and the Packers but the Bucs have options and the ability to surprise. Plus, tackling the Deshaun Watson saga, the Saints after Brees and what’s next for the emergent Cleveland Browns.

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: Risers and fallers heading into Week 2

    Let's take a look at the fantasy hockey landscape heading into Week 2 of the 2021 NHL season.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • The ‘worst rule in football’ isn’t wrong at all

    Why fumbling out of the end zone should result in a turnover.

  • Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig

    BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski’s penalty was enough for Bayern Munich to consolidate its Bundesliga lead at the halfway stage of the season with a 1-0 win at Bavarian rival Augsburg on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s spot kick in the 13th minute was Bayern’s only reward for dominating the first half, while the visitors had to hold on in the second with Augsburg missing a host of chances —including a penalty of its own. Lewandowski scored his 22nd league goal of the season from the spot after a foul from Augsburg midfielder Rani Khedira on Lucas Hernández. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller both missed chances before the break, when Khedira made way for Tobias Strobl. The home side improved significantly in the second half but missed a great chance to equalize when Alfred Finnbogason – who had only come on as a substitute a couple of minutes before – smashed his penalty off the left post in the 76th. Benjamin Pavard conceded the spot kick for handball. Another Augsburg substitute, Fredrik Jensen, shot over from another good position shortly afterward. UNION BEATEN Bayern stayed four points clear of Leipzig, which earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Union Berlin thanks to Emil Forsberg’s 70th-minute strike. Forsberg had come on as a substitute 10 minutes before and capitalized on a rare lapse from Union’s defence to turn and score past Andreas Luthe. Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi denied Marius Bülter an injury-time equalizer as Union failed to score for the first time in the league this season. Union dropped to sixth place after its first defeat in seven games since losing the Berlin derby 3-1 at Hertha on Dec. 4. BIELEFELD RELIEF Arminia Bielefeld defeated Stuttgart 3-0 at home to stay out of the relegation zone after Cologne’s late 2-1 win at last-place Schalke earlier Wednesday. Cologne remained 16th in the 18-team division with Bielefeld two points clear in 15th. Also, Eintracht Frankfurt came back to draw 2-2 at Freiburg. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy basketball trade analyzer: Is now the time to make a move for Kelly Oubre Jr.?

    Mike Barner offers up some trade ideas for Week 5 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to contract extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to a contract extension. The six-foot-six, 320-pound Figueroa started 34 games — primarily at left tackle — with the Lions over the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was named the team’s nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman both years. Figueroa previously spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Edmonton Football Team, appearing in 33 games and making the switch to left tackle early in 2017. He first broke into the CFL in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played three seasons and helped the team reach the Grey Cup on two occasions. Before joining the Ticats, Figueroa played five seasons with his hometown Miami Hurricanes in the college ranks. RIDERS EXTEND RECEIVER JORDAN WILLIAMS-LAMBERT REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert to a one-year contract extension. Williams-Lambert was named the West Division's most outstanding rookie in 2018, posting 764 receiving yards and four touchdowns on a team-leading 62 receptions. After spending the start of 2019 with the NFL's Chicago Bears, he returned to the Riders and had five receptions for 57 yards in three games. Meanwhile, American wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and defensive back Christian Campbell opted back into their contracts with the Roughriders. Ayers comes to the Roughriders after three seasons in the NFL with Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh. The University of Houston product was a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2016. Campbell was a sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2018. He spent parts of two seasons in the NFL with Arizona, New Orleans and San Francisco. BLUE BOMBERS BRING BACK BRIGGS WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension. The six-foot-1, 211-pound native of Kelowna, B.C., returns to the Bombers for a seventh season after originally being selected by the club in the second round, 17th overall, of the 2014 CFL draft. The veteran linebacker was limited to just four regular-season games and three playoff contests in 2019 due to injuries after missing only three games in the first five years of his career. Briggs finished the year with three tackles — two on defence and one on special teams — and added two special-teams tackles and a defensive tackle in Winnipeg's run to the Grey Cup championship. Briggs has 20 defensive tackles and 57 more on special teams over 91 CFL games with the Bombers. ALOUETTES SIGN SEVEN CANADIANS MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed seven Canadians: defensive lineman Jean-Samuel Blanc, wide receiver Félix Faubert-Lussier, linebacker DJ Lalama, defensive lineman Bo Banner, receiver Kaion Julien-Grant, defensive back Dominique Termansen, as well as and defensive tackle Cameron Lawson. Blanc, from Montreal, has played 71 games over five seasons with the Alouettes. The six-foot-one, 245-pound lineman led the team with 21 special-teams tackles in 2019. Faubert-Lussier played his first year with the Alouettes in 2019, catching nine passes for 102 yards and adding two special-teams tackles in 16 games. The Montrealer spent his first two CFL seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who selected him in the fifth round (39th total) of the 2016 CFL draft. Lalama, a Winnipeg native, made 25 defensive tackles and eight on special teams, adding one sack and one tackle for a loss in 11 games in Montreal in 2019. Lalama started his career with the Alouettes in 2017 before joining the Blue Bombers for the 2019 season. He came back to Montreal in August 2019. Banner played 18 games with the Alouettes in 2019, registering 15 defensive tackles, nine on special teams and adding one sack. Julien-Grant played his first professional season in 2019 when he returned seven kickoffs for 112 yards, while making a catch for eight yards. Termansen made six defensive tackles and one on special teams, while recovering a fumble in nine games with the Alouettes in 2019. Lawson was selected in the second round (16th overall) by the Alouettes in 2020 after being named the OUA lineman of the year in 2019 while playing for Queen's University. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • NCAAW what to watch: UConn-Tennessee rivalry returns, but will it continue past 2021?

    No. 3 UConn and No. 25 Tennessee match up during an incredible Thursday night schedule.

  • Dan Hooker's sacrifice embodies human cost to fighting amid a pandemic

    Hooker won’t be home until March after fighting on Saturday. When fighters talk about sacrificing for their careers, this is what they’re talking about.

  • Michael Chiesa tops Neil Magny, calls out Colby Covington: 'Your shtick is done'

    Chiesa won by the score of 49-46, or four rounds to one, on all three official scorecards.

  • Eric Bieniemy still isn't an NFL head coach, and every excuse why falls flat

    His two predecessors are both head coaches. He's interviewed for nearly a dozen jobs. He's an ideal candidate for at least one of the remaining openings. Take your explanations elsewhere.