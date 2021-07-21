Non-Bailable Warrant Against Congress Leader Salman Khurshid's Wife

A local court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Louise Khurshid, wife of former Union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, in a case of misappropriation of over Rs 71 lakh received in central grants by her trust.

In March 2010, the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, run by her, had reportedly received a grant of Rs 71.5 lakh from the central government for the distribution of wheelchairs, tricycles, and hearing aids among physically challenged persons in Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI.

In 2012, when Salman Khurshid was a minister in the UPA government, the Trust's office-bearers were accused of corruption and forgery. The signatures of senior officials were allegedly forged. The Trust had claimed that it had organised camps for differently abled children however, they were actually never held. The Khurshids had denied the accusations.

In a probe in June 2017, the Economic Offences Wing started a probe and booked a case against Louise Khurshid and the Trust secretary Athar Farooqui. The charge sheet in the case was filed on 30 December 2019.

The next hearing will be held on 16 August.

