Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Major players in the non-animal alternatives testing market are HµRel Corporation, Cyprotex, VITROCELL, SIMULAB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories and Gentronix Limited.

The global non-animal alternatives testing market is expected to grow from $1.11 billion in 2020 to $1.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve the use of animals for tests to determine the safety standards for products.The non-animal alternatives testing market involves testing for drugs, cosmetic products using non- animal testing methods.



Organs-on-chip, In-vitro test, In-silico test are some examples of techniques and methodologies used as an alternative to animal testing.



The non-animal alternative testing market covered in this report is segmented by technology into cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, omics technology. It is also segmented by method into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, ex-vivo and by end-user into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry, food industry.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Compulsory animal testing is required for the approval of sale of various products such as the pesticides, industrial chemicals, drugs, medical devices, vaccines, genetically modified foods, and some consumer products.Animal testing is still a mandatory practice in some countries due to their legal system where any special use products, non- routine tests, imported cosmetic requires animal testing.



For instance, according to the UK’s annual statistics of scientific procedures on living animals, in 2018, a total of 3.52 million experiments were completed on animals. According to Cruelty Free International, in 2018, in the UK almost 40 eye irritation tests, 10,275 acute lethal toxicity tests, and 638 pyrogenicity experiments were conducted on live rabbits. Cruelty Free International is an U.K based animal protection and advocacy group. The legal requirements in some countries for compulsory animal testing will hamper the growth of the market.



In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a USA based life sciences research company, acquired Advanced Bioprocessing business from Becton, Dickinson and Company for $477 million in cash. Through this acquistion Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. aimed to expand its bioproduction portfolio by utilising the cell-culture media products of the Becton, Dickinson and Company. The Becton, Dickinson and Company is a USA based medical device company.



The support from the government and non-governmental organisations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market.The government organisations enforces laws and regulations, raises funds to support the non-animal testing methods such as tests on human volunteers, advanced computer-modelling techniques and also funds studies with human volunteer.



In order to support the non-animal testing, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019, awarded $4.25 million to the USA based universities including Johns Hopkins University, Vanderbilt University, Oregon State University, and the University of California to research for alternative tests replacing animals with non-animal alternatives and to make the test procedures less painful to the laboratory animals. Similar research programs to promote non-animal testing procedures are also initiated by countries such as Denmark, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, China and Korea. The constant support from the government drives the growth of the non-animal testing market.



The companies in the non-animal testing market are increasingly investing in technologies such as organs on the chip technology as an alternative to animal testing.Organs- on the- chip method contains human cells on a chip which mimics the structure and function of human organs and organs system instead of using of animal for the test.



Following the trend, in 2018, Emulate was funded an amount of $36 million from its founder’s fund and ALS Investment Fund, SciFi VC, GlassWall Syndicate Association to extended its biological capabilities to Liver-Chip, Intestine-Chip, Lung-Chip, and Brain-Chip, and to its human-relevant models of thrombosis and immune system modulation. ALS Investment Fund, SciFi VC and GlassWall Syndicate Association are venture capital and private equity firm that supports and finances biotech companies.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



