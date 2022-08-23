Non-Alcoholic Hand Sanitizers Market Value Is Projected To Reach US$ 354 Million By 2032-End With Demand Increasing Steadily At 5.8% CAGR: Fact.MR Research

FACT.MR

Dublin, Irelnad, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly-released data from the global non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market analysis shows that the market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.3% in 2021 to reach US$ 193.4 million at the end of 2021.



Demand for the foam type of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers increased 3.8% to reach US$ 81.1 million in 2021, while consumption by households was up 3.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 73.4 million in 2021.

The market value for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers increased at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2017 to 2021.

More people now are using hand sanitizers as a replacement for soap and water. Hand sanitizers were first invented as a chlorinated lime solution in 1847 and were used for surgical procedures. Moving to 1875, the first non-soap and non-water cleaning agent was developed using ethanol.

The first alcohol-based hand sanitizer was developed in 1965; however, for consumers, the first gel-based hand sanitizer was launched in 1996. Alcohol-free sanitizers were launched worldwide majorly after the COVID pandemic in 2020 due to the rising demand for skin-friendly products.

Benzalkonium chloride is the basic ingredient used in the making of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers. Benzalkonium chloride is termed to be safe when used in products such as hand sanitizers at the manufacturer's recommended concentrations. It is a long-lasting disinfectant and an alcohol-free ingredient in hand sanitizers.

Since hand sanitizers are among the widely available commercial products on the common market, their use in households has become more widespread than ever. This is true, not just for emergencies, but also for other domestic purposes, particularly while travelling.

Short Term (2022 Q2 to 2025): Rising concerns about skin dryness and irritation due to alcohol-based sanitizers to drive demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers.

Medium Term (2025-2028): Asia Pacific region anticipated to witness high demand due to growing HoReCa sector and rising per capita expenditure on health products.

Long Term (2028-2032): Increase in use of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers for keeping skin moisturized and free from dryness to drive demand in long term.





All in all, demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers, which find usage across diverse end-use verticals, is poised to rise and create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 160.5 million by 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The North America non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% and reach US$ 89 million by 2032, with the U.S. non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6.7%, and its valuation increasing 1.9X by 2032.

The East Asia market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 75.3 million by 2032, with the China non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032.

Demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers from the HoReCa sector is set to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.

Demand for foam-based non-alcoholic sanitizers is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 161.7 million by 2032.

Competition Landscape

Vi-Jon Laboratories, GOJO Industries Inc., SC Johnson, Safe Hands, Klenza, Dubi Chem, Cleenol, Kutol, Dr. Batra, Fine Guard, Cleenol, and Swanrose (Just Human) are leading manufacturers in the non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market.

The world’s leading manufacturers of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are employing innovative ways and using non-alcoholic ingredients to develop germ-killing non-alcoholic hand sanitizers for customers.

Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new product designs to address problems related to hygiene. Moreover, expertise and professionalism in planning, designing, and providing the best solutions are the backbone of their marketing strategies.

Fact.MR has provided in-depth information about the various strategies used by players in the non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market, along with detailed sales analysis of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers, top non-alcoholic hand sanitizers manufacturers, top gel / foam-based non-alcoholic hand sanitizers, and SWOT analysis and sales by top non-alcoholic hand sanitizer manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Segmentation of Non-alcoholic Hand Sanitizers Industry Research

By Product Form : Foam Gel Cream Liquid

By Packaging Type : Flip Flop Bottles Pump Bottles Spray Bottles Others (include Dispensing Packets)

By Pack Size : Below 100 ml 101 ml - 300 ml 301 ml - 500 ml 501 ml & Above

By End Use : Institutional Hospitals & Healthcare Offices/Commercial Horeca Manufacturing & Industrial Retail Grocery / Pharmacy Stores Others Household

By Sales Channel : Offline Pharmacy & Drug Stores Mom & Pop Stores Hypermarkets / Departmental Stores Others Online E-Commerce Website Company / Brand Websites

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South-East Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Non-alcoholic Hand Sanitizers Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Form (Foam, Gel, Cream & Liquid) By Packaging Type (Flip Flop Bottles, Pump Bottles, Spray Bottles & Others) By Pack Size, By End-Use and Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

