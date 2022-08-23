Non-Alcoholic Hand Sanitizers Market Value Is Projected To Reach US$ 354 Million By 2032-End With Demand Increasing Steadily At 5.8% CAGR: Fact.MR Research

Dublin, Irelnad, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly-released data from the global non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market analysis shows that the market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.3% in 2021 to reach US$ 193.4 million at the end of 2021.

Demand for the foam type of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers increased 3.8% to reach US$ 81.1 million in 2021, while consumption by households was up 3.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 73.4 million in 2021.

The market value for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers increased at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2017 to 2021.

More people now are using hand sanitizers as a replacement for soap and water. Hand sanitizers were first invented as a chlorinated lime solution in 1847 and were used for surgical procedures. Moving to 1875, the first non-soap and non-water cleaning agent was developed using ethanol.

The first alcohol-based hand sanitizer was developed in 1965; however, for consumers, the first gel-based hand sanitizer was launched in 1996. Alcohol-free sanitizers were launched worldwide majorly after the COVID pandemic in 2020 due to the rising demand for skin-friendly products.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at,

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7544

Benzalkonium chloride is the basic ingredient used in the making of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers. Benzalkonium chloride is termed to be safe when used in products such as hand sanitizers at the manufacturer's recommended concentrations. It is a long-lasting disinfectant and an alcohol-free ingredient in hand sanitizers.

Since hand sanitizers are among the widely available commercial products on the common market, their use in households has become more widespread than ever. This is true, not just for emergencies, but also for other domestic purposes, particularly while travelling.

  • Short Term (2022 Q2 to 2025): Rising concerns about skin dryness and irritation due to alcohol-based sanitizers to drive demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers.

  • Medium Term (2025-2028): Asia Pacific region anticipated to witness high demand due to growing HoReCa sector and rising per capita expenditure on health products.

  • Long Term (2028-2032): Increase in use of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers for keeping skin moisturized and free from dryness to drive demand in long term.

All in all, demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers, which find usage across diverse end-use verticals, is poised to rise and create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 160.5 million by 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The North America non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% and reach US$ 89 million by 2032, with the U.S. non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6.7%, and its valuation increasing 1.9X by 2032.

  • The East Asia market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach US$ 75.3 million by 2032, with the China non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032.

  • Demand for non-alcoholic hand sanitizers from the HoReCa sector is set to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.

  • Demand for foam-based non-alcoholic sanitizers is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 161.7 million by 2032.

To Gain In-depth Insights into Non-alcoholic Hand Sanitizers Market, Request Methodology at,

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7544

Competition Landscape

Vi-Jon Laboratories, GOJO Industries Inc., SC Johnson, Safe Hands, Klenza, Dubi Chem, Cleenol, Kutol, Dr. Batra, Fine Guard, Cleenol, and Swanrose (Just Human) are leading manufacturers in the non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market.

The world’s leading manufacturers of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are employing innovative ways and using non-alcoholic ingredients to develop germ-killing non-alcoholic hand sanitizers for customers.

Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new product designs to address problems related to hygiene. Moreover, expertise and professionalism in planning, designing, and providing the best solutions are the backbone of their marketing strategies.

Fact.MR has provided in-depth information about the various strategies used by players in the non-alcoholic hand sanitizers market, along with detailed sales analysis of non-alcoholic hand sanitizers, top non-alcoholic hand sanitizers manufacturers, top gel / foam-based non-alcoholic hand sanitizers, and SWOT analysis and sales by top non-alcoholic hand sanitizer manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Segmentation of Non-alcoholic Hand Sanitizers Industry Research

  • By Product Form :

    • Foam

    • Gel

    • Cream

    • Liquid

  • By Packaging Type :

    • Flip Flop Bottles

    • Pump Bottles

    • Spray Bottles

    • Others (include Dispensing Packets)

  • By Pack Size :

    • Below 100 ml

    • 101 ml - 300 ml

    • 301 ml - 500 ml

    • 501 ml & Above

  • By End Use :

    • Institutional

      • Hospitals & Healthcare

      • Offices/Commercial

      • Horeca

      • Manufacturing & Industrial

      • Retail Grocery / Pharmacy Stores

      • Others

    • Household

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Offline

      • Pharmacy & Drug Stores

      • Mom & Pop Stores

      • Hypermarkets / Departmental Stores

      • Others

    • Online

      • E-Commerce Website

      • Company / Brand Websites

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South-East Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at,

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7544

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Non-alcoholic Hand Sanitizers Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Form (Foam, Gel, Cream & Liquid) By Packaging Type (Flip Flop Bottles, Pump Bottles, Spray Bottles & Others) By Pack Size, By End-Use and Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain

Body Worn Insect Repellent Market - The apparel segment displayed negative growth of 0.7%, whereas oil & cream was up by 1.5%. Overall, the global body worn insect repellent market is estimated to expand 2.1X over the next ten years.

Electric Lunch Box Market - Recently released electric lunch box market analysis by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows that the prices of lunch boxes have soared by nearly 20% over the period of FY2016-2020.

Furniture on Rent Market - Entrepreneurs and investors have revolutionized the furniture on rent business, which has secured more than US$ 100 Mn in investments from different investor archetypes in 2021.  As living areas and bedrooms turned into office spaces, and millennial consumers 'sit and shop' around the globe – the rental furniture industry came to the fore.

Bottled Water Market - Over the forecast period, increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of drinking bottled water is expected to fuel market growth. Product sales are driven by a preference for bottled water over tap water, particularly among younger consumers. As a result of this trend, a number of restaurants are now offering bottled water to suit customer demand.

Combi Ovens Market - The global combi ovens market is valued at US$ 624 Mn in 2021, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over next ten year. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market and account for higher revenue with 1.8X increment by 2031.

Ceramic Tiles Market - The global ceramic tiles market was valued at US$ 104 Bn in 2020, and is projected to surge at a high CAGR of 10% to top US$ 300 Bn by 2031. Ceramic tile sales account for approximately 85% share in the global tiles market.

Wet Wipes Market - Wet wipes also known as wet towels are pieces of moist fabrics that come folded in packs and are used for cleaning and disinfecting purposes. Rising hygiene concerns and consumer willingness to spend on hygiene products to limit the spread of the virus is expected to push the demand for consumer wet wipes.

Allergy Care Market - The global allergy care market accounts for ~<1% of the global healthcare market in 2022. The global allergy care market is projected to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 17 Billion during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Men's Personal Care Market - The global sales of men’s personal care is expected to garner a market value of US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to register a CAGR of 9.6% and accumulate a market value of US$ 75 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032

Self-Tanning Products Market - The global sales of self-tanning products is forecast to garner a market value of US$ 875 Mn in 2022, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.81% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1.4 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032

