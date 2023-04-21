ReportLinker

Major companies in the non alcoholic - beverages market include PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola European Partners plc, Suntory Holdings Limited, Fomento Economico Mexicano, Red Bull GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284448/?utm_source=GNW

, Unilever plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd



The global non alcoholic - beverages market grew from $556.01 billion in 2022 to $592.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The non alcoholic - beverages market is expected to grow to $741.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The non alcoholic - beverages market consists of sales of roasted coffee, coffee concentrates, coffee extracts, flavourings, and syrups, instant tea, blending tea, tea concentrate, herbal tea, tea extracts, carbonated soft drinks, ice flakes, ice cubes, ice nuggets, bottled water, Ready to Drink (RTD) tea and coffee, juices and juice concentrates, functional drinks.The companies in the non alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into non alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Non alcoholic - beverages are the drinks that are either totally free from alcohol or that have less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume (abv).



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non alcoholic - beverages market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the non alcoholic - beverages market.



The regions covered in the non alcoholic - beverages market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The main types of non alcoholic beverages are coffee and tea, as well as soft drinks and ice.Coffee is a brewed drink prepared from roasted coffee beans, and tea is an aromatic beverage prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured or fresh leaves of Camellia sinensis.



The products are made available through off-trade channels and on-trade channels. The various categories are mass, and premium.



The world’s population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.An increase in the population creates more demand for food.



According to the American Society of Nutrition, the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages was highest in Mexico.Crop production, farming activities, and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet the increased population.



Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products due to the rising population during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the non-alcoholic beverage market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the non-alcoholic beverages market will recover from the shock over the forecast period as it is a "black swan" event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Increasing health awareness and consciousness among consumers is driving the demand for beverages that provide nutrition, antioxidants, and probiotics.Health beverages support detoxing, weight loss, digestive health, nutrition, and, in some cases, act as meal replacements.



For instance, Kombucha, a fermented tea made from a mix of yeast, bacteria culture, sugar, and tea, is increasingly being consumed as a health beverage.According to Beverage Daily, the kombucha market is expected to grow by 25% annually until 2020.



To cater to the health beverage market, Pepsi is launching products such as organic Gatorade.



The countries covered in the non alcoholic - beverages market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The non alcoholic beverages research report is one of a series of new reports that provides non alcoholic beverages statistics, including non alcoholic beverages industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with non alcoholic beverages share, detailed non alcoholic beverages segment, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the non alcoholic beverages industry. This non alcoholic beverages research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284448/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



