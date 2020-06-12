Nominex Exchange Offers Bonuses of Up To $2,000 And NO KYC on Operations of Up To 3BTC Per Day

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2020 / A crypto exchange called Nominex provides everyone with up to 3 BTC per day no-KYC operations, and up to $2,000 for trusted trading for everyone who left Coinbase afterthe unfortunate incident.

As temperatures rise, the crypto market is trading crypto more and more intensely.

Russia offering prison time for crypto fans,

Heated debates about 66.6% (interesting number) of Coinbase users ready to leave because of privacy concerns,

Predictions of $200 000+ Bitcoin price,

Grayscale Investments buying massive amounts of crypto,

And 12 hacked crypto exchanges in 2019 all throwing sparks at the same time in the crypto niche are fuelling users' fervent desire to find safe exchanges with strong security protocols and total privacy and follow in the steps of substantial investors and attain crypto assets.

Is there rising interest in Bitcoins? Definitely.

"On January 21, 2020, Grayscale became an SEC reporting company, registering its shares with the Commission and designating the Bitcoin Trust as the first digital currency investment vehicle to attain the status of a reporting company by the SEC....till the end of May, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Fund had a total of 343,954 BTC under management, and the portfolio has soared to $3.37 billion." - Investopedia.com.

It's becoming obvious that Bitcoin has a spectacular future. Simultaneously, centralized exchanges suffer inversely proportional fate: with Coinbase accumulating dramatic losses with millions leaking out as we speak according to users, Bitfinex and Bittrex going to court, and Binance already having experienced a serious breach, there is much more of a fervent need to invest in crypto and much fewer exchanges to do that on.

Nominex provides unrivaled security from the world's cybersecurity capital Estonia and some of the lowest commissions in the business, which can be overclocked to the point of negative commissions (profits, not losses overall).

Nominex's flagship invention, however, is its lack of KYC on operations of under 3BTC. Having effected this mechanism, Nominex avoided going down the same trainwreck scenario as Coinbase, who received derisive feedback from its users for collecting dozens of items of personal information and selling it plus providing investigative agencies such as the DEA and the IRS with better crypto tracking tools.

"A number of different publications lambasted the company for associating itself with the ethically questionable employees. The publicity storm intensified into the Twitter campaign #DeleteCoinbase, with users calling for a boycott of the service.

According to Jesse Powell, CEO of competing cryptocurrency exchange Kraken:

"Coinbase have been known to pass information with Kaspersky Lab, GroupIB, and other Russian firms closely linked with FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation]." - Cryptoslate.

Nominex made a turn in the direction of Satoshi's Nakamoto's principles of anonymity just in time, and used to opportunity to invite the 66% of Coinbase users over to their platform where full anonymity comes by default:

"We will give a cool bonus to that 66 % and generally everyone who decides to leave Coinbase: +20% of your deposit sum on Nominex is to be added to trusted trading, but no more than $2,000. Feel free to trade and withdraw all your profit.

How to get the bonus?

Choose your favorite social media: Facebook, VK, or Twitter, and follow Nominex Find a similar post with a hashtag #DeleteCoinbase on a social media of your choice and share it Add to the repost " #DeleteCoinbase and go to @Nominex" and screenshot proving that you deleted your account on Coinbase Join Nominex Telegram chat, send us your post link and #DeleteCoinbase

Our community will guide you in receiving your bonus."

What's to come of heated battles between fans of crypto and fans of regulations? "Freedom to the people" is the very reason why crypto was created, meaning anonymity should remain the cornerstone of the crypto community, allowing everyone to have complete control over their finances.

At the same, illegal=immoral, which is why licensing and compliance with the law is a priority. Nominex believes in flexible solutions that leave all parties satisfied and gaining maximum from their experience, which is why the above-mentioned solution was implemented as well as a strong emphasis on security. Why?

Nominex sheds a tear for the fallen comrades, but they would want us to learn from their mistakes, so getting licensed in Tallinn, where cybersecurity demands are some of the highest in the industry, was a must for these mistakes not to be repeated.

At the same time, privacy is everything, which is why, as there are fewer and fewer reputable exchanges that maintain the No-KYC-up-to-3BTC rule, Nominex sees itself as the sound consequence of natural selection.

About Nominex

Nominex is the next step in the evolution of exchanges around the world. It features a simple and intuitive trading platform both for new and advanced traders, registered in Seychelles and founded in 2019.

