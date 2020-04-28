Nominees Announced for 2020 National Magazine Awards: B2B

TORONTO, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation is pleased to announce the nominees of the 2020 National Magazine Awards: B2B.

In its second year, our dedicated roster of 58 judges rigorously assessed hundreds of entries from 64 B2B publications in 19 categories. These 82 outstanding finalists emerged, made possible by the B2B industry experts who generously volunteered their time and expertise.

KAREN LORIMER NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE 2020 B2B LEADERSHIP AWARD

The National Media Awards Foundation proudly congratulates Karen Lorimer, winner of the 2020 B2B Leadership Award. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding career achievement, contributions to the field, and overall leadership of a member of the Canadian B2B media industry. Learn more about Karen's impressive and illustrious career here .

There's no shortage of praise for Lorimer's leadership and contributions to the B2B media industry: "Karen always stood out as a leading voice for the industry," says Alison Janzen, Director of Marketing & Business Development, Torkin Manes LLP. "Not just a leader of people, she also took a leading role in shaping the Canadian legal magazine industry."

In recognition of Lorimer's 40 plus years of experience in the field of Canadian media and publishing, her commitment as a mentor, and her incredible leadership qualities, the National Media Awards Foundation is thrilled to recognize Lorimer with our most prestigious individual award, the B2B Leadership Award. Congratulations, Karen!

TOP NOMINEES

Pivot, CPA Canada leads with an impressive 18 nominations across various categories this year. Tied for second are University Affairs and Professionally Speaking, who each earned seven nominations. Precedent, Profession Santé, Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine and Canadian Architect tied for third place with four nominations respectively.

INDIVIDUAL NOMINATION HIGHLIGHTS

"Hi, I'm Mike" from Pivot, CPA Canada leads with three nominations: Best Cover, Best Issue and Best Art Direction: Single Article or Opening Spread

"Meet Michael" from Pivot, CPA Canada received two nominations: Best Photograph and Best Profile of a Person

"Auditing in the Drone Age" from Pivot, CPA Canada was also twice nominated, in Best Art Direction of a Complete Issue and Best Cover

Receiving two nominations in the notable categories of Best Cover and Best Issue is Bombardier Experience Magazine 's "Spring/Summer 2019" issue

The "November 2019" issue from University Affairs also received two nominations: Best Art Direction of a Complete Issue and Best Issue

"The Precedent Innovation Awards" published in Precedent , is nominated for Best Art Direction: Single Article or Opening Spread and Best Illustration

"The King of Chefs" published in Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine received two nominations: Best Photograph and Best Profile of a Person

Professionally Speaking's "December 2019" issue received nominations for Best Issue and Best Photograph





BEST MAGAZINE & BEST PUBLISHER

There are three nominees for the prestigious Best Magazine award: Esquisses, Pivot, CPA Canada and University Affairs.

Pivot, CPA Canada won Best Magazine in 2019 and University Affairs earns its second straight nod in this category.

Canadian Architect, published by IQ Business Media has been selected to win Best Publisher.

See the complete list of categories and nominees here .

Top B2B Magazine Nominees:

Magazine Nominations Pivot, CPA Canada 18 University Affairs 7 Professionally Speaking 7 Profession Santé 4 Precedent 4 Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine 4 Canadian Architect 4 The Medical Post 3 Esquisses 3 CMAJ 3 Bombardier Experience Magazine 3 Azure 3 Advisor's Edge 3





CREDIT CHANGES: If you would like to make any credit changes, please send details to staff@magazine-awards.com before Monday, May 4, 2020.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The National Media Awards Foundation is incredibly grateful for the support of: Government of Canada , the Ontario Arts Council and Ontario Creates . We are also thankful for the support of CCR Solutions , Cision and Magazines Canada .

A special thanks to Studio 141 for creating this year's visual elements.

This year's NMA: B2B judges volunteered their time and industry knowledge, reading and evaluating hundreds of entries; our sincerest thanks!

