Here Are the Winners of the 2022 British Fashion Awards

Navi Ahluwalia
·2 min read

The Fashion Awards 2022 took place at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 5, with a star-studded guest list and an incredible list of nominees. A celebration of fashion, the night aimed to bring the creative community together to acknowledge those at the forefront of change and innovation.

Categories included Designer of the Year, which recognises a British or international designer whose innovative collections have made a notable impact on the industry, alongside Model of the year, which recognises the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry, followed by Independent British Brand and the BFC Foundation Award. The final award recognises an emerging designer who has received support from the Foundation this year and has had a major impact on global fashion in the last 12 months.

"I would like to congratulate all the nominees of The Fashion Awards 2022," begins BFC's Chief Executive Caroline Rush in a press release. "Each one of them contributes a remarkable amount towards creating an industry that promotes self-expression and individuality, perpetuates joy and optimism and pioneers in innovation and positive change. I look forward to celebrating the incredible work of our nominees, Leaders of Change, Award winners and the wider industry."

This year's ceremony also included fifteen "Leaders of Change," which highlighted the designers, brands and creatives who have made a positive change within the industry, through three core categories of Environment, People and Creativity. Jefferson Hack is also set to receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, for his work in empowering young people. The event also spotlighted 50 of the most innovative talents from around the world, as part of BFC's "New Wave: Creatives" initiative.

Take a look at the full list of nominees winners below.

Designer of the Year

Demna for Balenciaga
Johnathan Anderson for JW Anderson & LOEWE
Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta
Miuccia Prada
WINNER: Pierpaolo Piccioloi for Valentino

Model of the Year

Adut Akech
WINNER: Bella Hadid
Lila Moss
Paloma Elsesser
Quannah Chasinghorse

Independent British Brand

Bianca Saunders
Erdem
JW Anderson
Molly Goddard
WINNER: Wales Bonner

BFC Foundation Award

Ahluwalia
Chopova Lowena
Nensi Dojaka
WINNER: S.S. DALEY
Wales Bonner

