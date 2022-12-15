Nominations open for Farm Family Awards

Recognizing the hard work Westman farmers put in to feed the community — and the world — is the goal of the BMO Manitoba Farm Awards, says Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba general manager Mark Humphries.

“From apples to zucchinis, a producer of some sort makes our food so we can all actually survive,” Humphries said. “We’re honoured to have the opportunity to work with BMO in helping to recognize these outstanding members of our community.”

The BMO Manitoba Farm Family Awards are a testament to how Manitoba farm families contribute to both the province and their communities in significant ways, Humphries said. From the work they do to grow and supply the world with food, to sitting on volunteer committees in their local communities, the work farmers do to make the world a better place never stops.

“Very often our farmers are the ones you’ll find … that are keeping recreation going,” Humphries said, “that are supporting the local hockey teams in coaching or even in the arts networks.”

The awards have been a regular part of the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair — scheduled to run from March 27 to April 1 at Brandon’s Keystone Centre — for several years, and were originally created to recognize Manitoba farm families who exemplify the value of the family farm, Humphries said.

“You’ve got to give them a massive thank-you and a massive shoutout. [This winter], if you are struggling to start your car, to get into the office, just imagine what the guy or girl is doing on the farm … to try to get a tractor going,” he said. “Whatever they’re doing, you know it’s harder.”

Lynda Taylor, vice-president and national head of agriculture for BMO, said in a press release sent out by the Provincial Ex last week that the bank has been a proud supporter of Canadian farm families for “many years.”

“It is evident that all of the families recognized [by the awards] share the same passion, strong business acumen and build on generational knowledge, which allows agricultural communities across the country to thrive,” Taylor said.

Nominations for the 2023 BMO Manitoba Farm Family Awards are now open. Anyone wishing to nominate a family can do so by visiting provincialexhibition.com. Recipients of this year’s awards will be chosen by an anonymous panel of judges and announced during the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair.

The winning families will be invited to a special awards luncheon in the historic Dome Building on the Keystone Centre grounds during Winter Fair week and will be recognized during an evening performance at Westoba Place. Each family will also receive a commemorative yard sign to hang on their farm gate and a family photograph session.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun